BLOWING ROCK — A Boone resident was fatally injured following a collision on Sept. 5 at the intersection of Highway 321 and Aho Road, according to Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 5, a 2012 Can-Am Spyder Roadster was traveling south on Highway 321, crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2014 Nissan Altima, according to NCSHP. During the collision, the driver of the Can-Am was ejected and then the vehicle caught fire.
The operator of the Can-Am, Gregory Harold Hampton, 61, of Boone and vice president of Hampton Funeral Service, succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The driver of the Nissan received minor injuries, stated NCSHP.
According to law enforcement, Highway 321 was closed for approximately two hours during the on-scene investigation.
