MORGANTON — North Carolina Republican Senator Warren Daniel is vying for re-election this November against Democratic candidate Ed Phifer. Daniel says he is looking to build upon his record of success as District 46’s representative in Raleigh if voters reappoint him for a sixth term.
First elected in 2010, Daniel currently represents Burke, Caldwell and Avery counties. Avery was included in the district in 2019. Daniel’s credentials include a Bachelor of Science in National Security and Public Affairs from West Point, six years of experience as a Second Lieutenant in the Army, a law degree from UNC-Chapel Hill and Daniel currently runs his family’s law practice out of Morganton.
“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know a new county, new government officials and new people up here (in Avery County). It’s a beautiful county,” Daniel said.
As the representative for Burke and Caldwell counties as well, Daniel said that has worked throughout his tenure in the state senate to promote growth within the region’s manufacturing sector, of which the furniture industry is a major part.
“The best thing the government can do to help industry is to get out of the way. We’ve lowered corporate income taxes. We’ve lowered personal income taxes over the last 10 years. We’ve lowered the sales tax. We’ve also gone through the process of basically trying to review every regulation North Carolina has and review it to see if it’s an essential regulation or not,” Daniel said.
During the early 2000s, both Burke and Caldwell County’s furniture industry took a hit, as it had to increasingly compete with cheap labor and more inexpensive manufacturing processes out of China. However, in recent years the industry has made a comeback, and a bevy of pharmaceutical companies have moved into the area as well. Manufacturing is even returning to Avery County, as Structall Building Systems is currently moving into the old IRC plant.
Legislators in the NC Senate are often tasked with making their districts appear attractive for businesses and working with county and municipal leaders to make sure grant funding and public projects trickle down from the state to their local area.
“We also have incentive packages that we do sometimes for businesses if they’re going to expand or come here and create new jobs. There’s different grant programs that are available, with some of those coordinated through the Department of Commerce,” Daniel said. “As legislators, if there is a grant application in whatever the topic is, we’ll talk to the grant applicant and we see what we can do to push it over the finish line, usually by writing a letter and expressing support for the project.”
Daniel touts he and the General Assembly’s work on the Connect NC Bond as one of the major successes during his time in the Senate. Passed in 2016, The Connect NC Bond provided $2 billion in funds to capital improvement projects across the state and included the construction of the North Carolina School of Science and Math in Morganton, which is still ongoing. The school will be the second public high school in the state with its curriculum centered around Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects.
Additionally, the Connect NC Bond provided funds for a regional headquarters for the National Guard as well as the North Carolina School for the Deaf, which was facing closure due to budget shortfalls around 2010.
In regard to how the district can recover in the aftermath of COVID-19, Daniel points to the restrictions implemented by Gov. Roy Cooper that hampered or closed businesses during the summer. Despite the county having a low active case count, the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk remains the only business in the county that remains mandatorily shut down by the state.
“You can’t shut a business down forever and have it survive. The best the thing the governor could do is allow the businesses to reopen and trust the businesses to do the things they need to do to keep people safe,” Daniel said. “We need to get our economy going again by allowing people to do the things they used to do, just try to do it safely.”
If Daniel is re-elected this November, he said he will continue working on areas of need within the district, including internet connectivity, transportation, affordable housing, keeping taxes low, raising the standard deduction for families and supporting pro-life issues as well as Second-Amendment issues.
“I’m looking forward to representing Avery County again and working with its people and its government officials,” Daniel said.
Absentee voting began September 4, and the voter registration deadline ends at 5 p.m. on October 9. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16, from Oct. 19 to 23, from Oct. 26 to 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Newland pool complex. Polling sites will be open across Avery County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
