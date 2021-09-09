NEWLAND - With the cooperation of Feeding Avery Families, WAMY Community Action, Inc. has developed a garden in Newland that has 20 boxes, rows of vegetables and future blueberries and apples. With the help of Bob and Arlene Weiner and Jayne and Bill Runyan, the garden has grown to produce multiple crops of vegetables in what was once a parking lot.
Bill Hoffman, ANR Extension Agent, has assisted in providing advice on plantings and encourages home gardens in Newland. The goal is for people to learn to cook fresh, healthy foods for their families.
It has been one of WAMY's goals to cooperate with other charitable organizations for the betterment of the community and its residents. Each week volunteers are delivering fresh produce for distribution to Feeding Avery Families and have so far given 236 lbs. of fresh produce and put in about 100 volunteer hours. The plan is to have winter crops when the growing season is over this summer/fall.
