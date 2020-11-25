NEWLAND — WAMY Community Action is launching its second annual Santa for Seniors this year, an event in which volunteers enact their best Santa Claus impressions by delivering much needed goods and supplies to local seniors in hospice and group care.
“This was an extremely successful program last year, and we are hoping for it to be even larger this year. We are currently looking for partners to help us spread Christmas cheer to those in our community. We are also taking names for new neighbors to serve,” WAMY Development Director Ashley Cook said.
Santa for Seniors begins on Monday, Nov. 30, and ends on Friday, Dec. 11. Community members can create and drop off a small bag of gifts from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday to Thursday at the WAMY offices in Boone at 225 Birch Street Suite 2, in Spruce Pine at 496 Balsam Avenue, or in Newland at 723 Cranberry Street.
Volunteers, churches and other community and civic organizations are welcome to pack crossword puzzles, winter accessories, socks with grips, blankets, slippers, holiday toiletries, lotions, balms, non-homemade treats, books and other items in their gift boxes. WAMY members and volunteers will then adorn their best Santa attire and deliver the goodies to local seniors while also spreading some holiday cheer.
WAMY Executive Director Melissa Soto said Santa for Seniors started last year ago and quickly became a popular holiday program.
“We wish it wasn’t in the middle of a pandemic that we are doing this, but we started it last year. I thought it would be a little sweet thing to do and it blew up,” Soto said. “We’re collecting items that we can take to shut-ins. It started out being folks who were hospice patients, Meals on Wheels recipients and people who just weren’t able to get out of their homes. This year, we really want to expand it to include nursing homes, because they’re basically shut-in now too.”
Those who may not have items to include in a gift basket can also donate monetarily to the organization. To get in contact with WAMY Community Action, call (828) 264-2421 or click to wamycommunityaction.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.