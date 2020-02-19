NEWLAND — It is the mission of WAMY Community Action to partner with communities and families to provide the disadvantaged the tools and support they need to become self-sufficient. One of the ways that individuals can become self-sufficient is by having a safe, warm and healthy place to live.
To tackle this critical issue, WAMY Community Action, with grant support from the AMY Wellness Foundation, is establishing a Community Housing Coalition in Avery County. The Coalition’s aim is to bring together agencies, church, civic and volunteer organizations to combine ideas and resources in order to improve the quality of housing for low-income populations and bridge the gaps in social service needs.
The coalition will work to streamline and coordinate the delivery of services to make households safer and more efficient while improving or maintaining the health of the family.
“It is our belief that by coming together, we can serve the community more efficiently and effectively – saving everyone time and money and making the process easier for those needing help,” Melissa Soto, WAMY executive director said. “WAMY has been providing housing repair in the county for many years but often has to turn away from jobs that are beyond the scope of our current programs. This coalition will give us all a network that we can turn to for shared solutions.”
WAMY has hired April Beck as the Community Housing Coordinator to begin pulling together coalition members to develop specific service delivery strategies. Beck has been a resident of Western North Carolina for 11 years. She studied social work in college and has dedicated the majority of her career to serving adults with intellectual disabilities. “Having grown up in an urban area, I never understood what the word ‘community’ truly meant,” Beck said. “However, since moving here, I have been overwhelmed by the way folks come together to support one another.”
The coalition is still accepting members.
“We are looking for partners who have compassion for disadvantaged individuals living in these rural communities; many whose dwellings are unsuitable, unsafe and unhealthy. Many living in these conditions are those most vulnerable, such as the elderly, the disabled and the very young,” Beck added.
The first coalition meeting will be take place at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25, 2020, at the Avery County WAMY office, located at 723 Cranberry St. in Newland. Light refreshments will be served. To participate in this discussion or for more information, contact Beck at (828) 406-4705 or april@wamycommunityaction.org.
