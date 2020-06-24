NEWLAND — WAMY Community Action has been holding a series of online educational classes throughout the month of June, seeking to better participants in various subjects through lessons in dancing, wine tasting, arts and crafts, culinary art and yoga.
WAMY Community Action is a local nonprofit that serves Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties and is committed to breaking the cycle of poverty. The masterclass series was started to fundraise for WAMY’s Care Package Initiative, Six Feet Apart Together, which supplies care packages filled with essential items to the elderly, impoverished and other at-risk communities in the High Country.
The kickoff class was taught by Ashley Cook, owner and founder of the Appalachian Rhythm Dance Studio in Boone, in which she led participants in Appalachian clogging. Thereafter, Matt Rivers, Executive Chef of Chetola Resort, taught participants on how to properly pair wines with dishes, among other wine-oriented lessons, during a class on June 9.
On June 16, Edwina May, of Cheap Joe’s Art Supplies, led an art night in which students were taught how to create their own masterpieces. On Tuesday, June 23, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture taught a lesson in which they will show students how to prepare a High Country meal using common ingredients, while also discussing the importance of local agriculture. The final class will take place on Monday, June 29, and will be a yoga night led by Catherine Scantlin.
Each lesson costs $10, or $15 for the two remaining classes. While the series operates as a fundraising effort, WAMY does not want to turn anyone away who may lack the funds.
“We had held our first ever Zoom meeting several weeks after the whole pandemic started. Everybody was closed up. Everybody was feeling kind of isolated and alone. So we thought what’s something fun that we can do and reconnect with people albeit virtually. It just started from wanting to learn to new things and see people and interact,” Cook said.
For those who would like view the learning material after the series has wrapped up, they can go online and register. Afterwords, they will be sent a video of the course.
Cook said that the community and the organization worked together enthusiastically to get the program started, even though it came together on a short notice.
“These people have been fantastic. When we first started, we tried to figure out what we can do that fits the W.A.M.Y. in WAMY. Once we ironed what that we might look like, we said, ‘Who do we ask?’ I went to my committee to see who knew who to fill in these gaps, and they were awesome. The committee worked really well to reach out to these people, and it was just amazing at how excited and energized they were to do this,” Cook said.
To learn more, email Ashley Cook at ashley@wamycommunityaction.org.
