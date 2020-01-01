HIGH COUNTRY — More than 50 bags of goodies were distributed recently to Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care patients in Watauga and Avery counties as part of WAMY Community Action’s Santa for Seniors program. This added holiday cheer was part of a drive to be sure the elderly population, especially shut-ins and those who are ill, were remembered this Christmas.
Cameron Moser, MSW, a medical social worker with Caldwell Hospice and a WAMY board member, said the distribution is part of WAMY’s ongoing effort to partner with families and communities to be sure needs are being met. While WAMY’s primary focus is breaking the cycle of poverty, she says, the nonprofit organization recently “identified that the elderly population in the community as falling through the gaps, socially and socio-economically. Santa for Seniors was born out of the effort to support the elderly population.”
Although only in its first year, the Santa program has been a huge success with both donors and recipients. “We have had an incredible response,” said Moser.
Caldwell Hospice received more than 50 bags to be given to patients in WAMY’s service area of Watauga and Avery counties. The bags contained such items as lotions, lip balms, scarves, gloves, puzzles and fuzzy blankets.
The coordination between WAMY and Caldwell Hospice is an example of how nonprofits can work together to help ensure clients and families are receiving the assistance they need.
“We are grateful WAMY chose our patients to be a part of this special holiday project, a true community effort,” said Cathy Swanson, CEO of Caldwell Hospice. “We appreciate their kindness and generosity.”
To learn more about WAMY Community Action, click to www.wamycommunityaction.org.
For more information about Caldwell Hospice in Avery, Ashe and Watauga counties call (828) 754-0101 or 1 (844) MY-JOURNEY, click to www.caldwellhospice.org, or follow on Facebook.
