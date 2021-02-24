NEWLAND — Perhaps it is fitting during an ongoing pandemic that the winning word for the 43rd annual and most unique Avery County Schools Spelling Bee event on record, held on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at ACS Central Offices, would be associated with the medical field.
Crossnore Elementary School fifth-grade student Arabella Sanderson, daughter of Marissa and Tommy Sanderson, emerged from a field of seven talented spellers by correctly spelling the word “battalion” and the winning word “dosages” to be crowned as 2020-2021 spelling bee champion.
The event, sponsored by Grandfather Mountain in Linville, provided top finishers with family passes for four and consolation two-person prize passes to the attraction for the remaining school champion spellers.
Unlike previous bees, which would send only one champion speller to a state competition, this year’s bee advances the top three spellers to the state round. In addition to Sanderson’s victory, second-place finisher and Avery Middle School seventh-grade student Caitlin Pittman and third-place finisher Kylynn Puckett, a fourth-grade student from Newland Elementary, will travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte to participate in the inaugural Carolina Panthers Regional Spelling Bee, sponsored by Scripps, held March 20 and 21.
Scripps will provide the top three finishers in the Carolina Panthers North Carolina Regional Bee invitations to advance to the National Bee, held on July 8 near Orlando, Fla.
With assistance from local radio station Glory 1130 WECR, the county competition was broadcast live over the airwaves throughout Avery County, as well on streamed via YouTube. The event was held due to space considerations for the first time at the Central Offices, as the event is traditionally held at the WECR offices.
The competition was fierce as the youngsters went head-to-head, spelling out words like “grimaces,” “inheritance” and “inevitable,” among others. Students excelled at their spelling prowess, as the competition featured a strong field of student spellers.
Sanderson, Pittman and Puckett were joined in the competition by a number of worthy competitors, including fourth grader Kosma Sutriasa (Banner Elk Elementary), eighth grader Kaley South (Cranberry Middle School), fifth grader Cloe Carver (Freedom Trail Elementary) and fifth grader Dakota Laws (Riverside Elementary).
School system personnel Ellis Ayers, Cindy Brigman and Stephanie White served as judges for the event, while Avery Journal-Times Editor Jamie Shell served as pronouncer.
The school system exhibited both flexibility and perseverance to be able to still hold this year’s event in the throes of the global pandemic which has altered or canceled countless events over the past 12 months.
“A lot of challenges has involved a lack of continuity with the schools, just with having so many days missed, not only due to the pandemic, but due to the inclement weather,” Ayers explained following the event. “Continuity is always a challenge this time of year. You’re never going to know what to expect from January really through March or even April. This year was no different, as we had inclement weather the past two weeks of school and the schools have had to work to get their own individual bees in place. Working with schools to make sure they got the information out was important, and it was also different because we have a new sponsor this year with Scripps and the Carolina Panthers rather than The Winston-Salem Journal, and that information also came late.”
Ayers also noted how a number of the COVID regulations related to opening of schools across the state threw a wrench into preparations for their competitions, and the new format of sending multiple spellers in a district provides students with greater opportunity.
“There are not as many schools who have had bees this year. There are a significant number of schools who have not been face-to-face all year. As a result, things like the spelling bee have gone by the wayside,” Ayers added. “I think (the sponsors) are looking to have as many kids involved as part of that process, so we just welcome the opportunity and are excited to send three of our spellers to the regional competition.”
The annual bee highlights the excellence in the quality of students boasted by the district, as previous winners have proven in many cases to be the leaders of tomorrow.
“I think that we’ve got kids that want to achieve,” Ayers noted. “As you can see from our champion Arabella, she’s super confident and focused, and it shows the oldest or the biggest doesn’t always come out on top. We have a fourth-grader from Crossnore representing us, but we also have a middle schooler from Avery and an elementary school student from Newland. I love the fact that it’s a bit of an even playing field as long as the students are willing to put in the hard work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.