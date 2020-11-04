NEWLAND — Feeding Avery Families is looking for volunteers as the community food distribution service heads into the winter season and many of its current volunteers are migrating back to warmer parts of the country.
While FAF has seen an increase in demand throughout the spring and summer seasons due to the economic and personal effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit is expecting additional demand during the holidays, since the organization sees an annual uptick in the need for assistance around this time of year.
“Our summer people have returned to their primary homes. Because most of our volunteers are elderly, they’re scared of the virus. So they are staying home, and it leaves us a little short,” FAF’s newest Co-Director JoAnn McMurray said.
Coupled with the fact that FAF has changed its distribution service by opting for drive-through distributions instead of allowing for individuals and families to enter the facility and choose their own food, volunteers are needed to help pack and organize this food in preparation for distribution.
“What really hits us here is that November and December have always been our busiest months. I expect that will be the case this year, but who knows? Certainly, within the three years that I’ve been with the organization, they have consistently been the busiest months. Of course, all of our summer and seasonal residents are waving goodbye. So it’s not that we necessarily need more people to do what we do, it’s just this is always a slim time,” FAF Director Dick Larson said.
FAF will still be distributing food before the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays. FAF typically hosts distributions on the first four Fridays of the month, but for the holiday season, distributions will be held on three Fridays each month for the months of November, December and January, since each holiday falls on a Friday. Larson expects more than 200 families a day for each distribution.
“We can do it, but it’s a lot. It’s more than we’ve ever done,” Larson said.
During distribution days, it takes seven to eight volunteers in the FAF parking lot to distribute the food. Meanwhile, inside there is usually 10 to 20 volunteers packing and organizing the food on Thursday mornings and during the Friday distributions.
“We could sure use more folks,” Larson said. “We have something that anybody can do. You don’t have to lift heavy boxes. We always need people to do that, but there are a lot of other things. Even if you’re packing, we can get someone to lift the box for you. If you want to do records or computer stuff, we are not in any way just limited to people who have strong backs and strong arms, even though we never turn those people away.”
Returning to assist the mission of FAF is the First Things Foundation. The international relief organization established a mission in Avery County, as well as the region as a whole, earlier this year. FTF field organizer Dan Padrnos, who recently returned from Sierra Leone in West Africa, said the organization has hired two new members that will be based in Mitchell County near Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, but they will likely be helping at FAF as well.
“One thing that I was interested in having them do was a continuation of the food deliveries that we were doing over the summer. That would be a great way for us to enter into the community, because that’s what our goal is for our volunteers is for the first three to six months is to really try to get an authentic experience of what Appalachia is,” Padrnos said.
While the plans for a winter or holiday distribution program is not entirely set in stone yet, Padrnos said that he hopes that whatever project the FTF volunteers engage in will be beneficial to the community.
“After three to six months, (FTF volunteers) start identifying locals that have ideas for their own business projects and that’s when they start meeting folks, sitting down, giving consulting and directing resources toward individuals and community projects. So that is the direction we’re headed in,” Padrnos said.
Larson added that he is unsure if the nonprofit will be able to hand out holiday turkeys and hams due to the skyrocketing price of pork in the market. FAF is questioning whether to pay for ham this year since prices are twice as high this season compared to previous years.
According to nationalhogfarmer.com, the two contributing factors to the “dismal” prices are the abundance of market hogs, or hogs that have yet to be slaughtered, and the fact that COVID-19 has forced many packers to scale back their slaughter schedules to protect their employees from the virus. Despite these market conditions, FAF is hoping MANNA FoodBank in Asheville will be able to supply the holiday hams.
“We’re looking to maybe get some special holiday meals through MANNA that have ham in them. They have done that in the past, and they told me they could do that again. So that’s what we’re hoping to do. I just hope that they have really investigated that and they’re sure they really can get those hams,” Larson said.
Those interested in volunteering for Feeding Avery Families can come by the facility at 508 Pineola Street in Newland from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday mornings and any time on Fridays when distribution is taking place. FAF staff will show new volunteers around the facility and convey to them the areas where help is needed.
Additionally, Larson can be reached by calling (828) 783-8506.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.