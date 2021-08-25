LINVILLE — The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for health care workers, but Charles A. Cannon, Jr. Memorial Hospital is looking to provide a calming spot for these workers, as well as patients and visitors, to relax with the introduction of its new Reflections Garden.
Half of the plants and flowers at the garden, many of which are pollinator plants for butterflies, were donated by Riverdale Nursery, and landscaping and other work was provided by the Avery High School horticulture class, which hopes to expand the garden in the future.
Outside the hospital, a small garden decorated with benches, flowers and more invites everybody at the hospital to pause. The Reflection Garden was dedicated on August 20 by the hospital’s volunteers. According to Cannon Memorial Hospital President Carmen Lacey, the garden was the brainchild of Peter Moss, a longtime dedicated volunteer of the hospital.
The garden is to be a space of serenity and healing for not only patients, but also visitors and healthcare workers, Lacey said. Heading into the fourth wave of a pandemic that has heavily impacted nurses, doctors and other hospital staff, Lacey said she appreciates the garden and the space it provides the hospital.
Moss stated that he imagined the garden because while the hospital is a place of healing, it can also be a place of stress. He noted three instances in which he has seen hospital employees, visitors and patients taking respite in the garden and how impacted he has been by their appreciation for the garden.
Volunteer Mary Morgan shared that the garden was dedicated on behalf of Mike and Judy Lilly, who dedicated their volunteer time to the hospital and passed away this year. Nestled among beautiful flowers and plants, there is a “stone piggy” greeting the garden’s guests which has been named Lilly in their honor.
Lastly, Sallie J. Woodring, DVS, who works in the volunteer office, provided closing comments, stating that she had tried to plan a garden in the past but the effort never came to fruition at the hospital. In this garden, she said that she was overwhelmed and happy to see the volunteers.
“I kept expecting a knock on my door but it never happened,” she said, noting the volunteers’ absence during the COVID-19 pandemic when they could not perform their normal duties. “I have missed you all every single day,” she said, and thanked them for the garden that will continue to give to the hospital community.
To make a contribution to the Reflections Garden or to enroll as a garden volunteer, contact Woodring at the volunteer office at woodring@apprhs.org or call (828) 737-7538.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.