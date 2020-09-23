SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Sugar Mountain Village Council welcomed new council member Dick Casey during its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
Casey was sworn in as the council’s newest member as the board’s first order of business. Casey moved to Sugar Mountain with his family several years ago from Charleston, S.C. Casey is a graduate of Appalachian State and his wife is a graduate of Lees-McRae College.
Casey, who works at the ski resort, said that serving on the council presented a great opportunity to give back to the community that he calls home.
“It’s a good opportunity to give back and try to make better what is already a great place,” Casey said.
The council then moved to approve an amended solid waste agreement with Republic Services that will be effective as of Oct. 1. In a cost saving move, the county will be taking over the village’s convenience center. However, the village will maintain several expenses related to the trash compactor, trashing hauling services and commercial trash pickup within village limits.
Village Manager Susan Phillips gave her monthly report, in which she updated the council that the Tourism Development Authority has received $19,000 in CARES Act funding meant to offset the costs tourism agencies lost during the pandemic. The TDA is planning on using the funds from October to December to pursue marketing opportunities.
The village is eligible for up to $79,000 in COVID-19 relief funds. Phillips said that the village is looking at spending the funds on a digital sign and a fogger to disinfect buildings and vehicles, among other pandemic-related expenses.
Last month, the police department informed the village of a nuisance property located behind the grocery store. The village inspected the property and discovered that it was being using by vagrants and transients. The structure was deemed unsafe due to the accumulation of trash and debris, which constituted a fire hazard. After the village informed the owners of possible legal action it might take, the owners responded that they had made arrangements to have the property demolished.
“The (individuals) are working with the fire department for training for a burn exercise,” Phillips said.
In other law enforcement news, Chief David Henson reported that no major issues were reported last month and that the department has noticed the amount of visitors decreasing.
Public Works Director Bill Daniels reported that Sugar Mountain was listed on golfadvisor.com as Sugar Mountain is the ninth-ranked golf course in the state.
“The list was rather impressive and based on reviews left by people who played the course, and 67 out of 70 reviews left on Golf Advisor were five-star reviews. We’re very proud of that,” Daniels said.
Tax Collector Tammy Floyd reported that the department had been busy over the month with issuing permits and confirmed other local government reports in the surge of property transfers occurring in the county.
“We’re running ahead of the last eight years on sales,” Floyd said.
The golf season is beginning to wind down, yet both the golf course and tennis courts remain busy. The golf course saw an increase of $22,788 compared to August last year. The Sugar Mountain Play for Pink tournament was held on Aug. 26, and the village was able to raise more than $4,000 for breast cancer research.
