SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Sugar Mountain Village Council convened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 16, in which the council swiftly approved several items of new business and Village Manager Susan Phillips gave her monthly report.
As the first order of business, the council approved the adoption of a resolution that was tabled during the last month’s meeting, which authorizes the dispossession of three foreclosed lots through the method of exchange. The three lots surround a well site owned by Carolina Water and were exchanged for another lot that is situated on the golf course, adjacent to the third hole. The village identified this lot as having “significant value to the Village to be a part of the golf course property.”
As the next order of business, the council approved Tax Collector Tammy Floyd to proceed with the publication of tax liens, or outstanding property taxes, to be published in the local paper, as well as to declare the listed personal property taxes for the years 2010 to 2015 as insolvent.
Susan Phillips reported as part of her town manager’s update that Avery County has recorded a total number of 2,120 positive COVID-19 cases, with 2,057 recovered cases, 47 current active community cases and 30 deaths as of Feb. 28. Phillips added that the county was listed as having a 4.8-percent positivity rate and is classified as yellow under the states’ Covid alert system as of March 16.
Phillips also noted that Gov. Roy Cooper had lifted the modified say-at-home order that required people to stay at home and for businesses to close between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The number of people who can gather indoors increased from 10 to 25, and 50 remains the limit for the number of people who can gather outdoors. The curfew for alcohol sales changed from 9 to 11 p.m., and capacity for bars, meeting spaces and indoor entertainment venues increased to 30 percent, with a maximum number that may not exceed 250 people. Wearing masks and remaining six feet apart remains a requirement.
“(The county) is continuing to do a great job here with the vaccination clinic, and they’re doing 640 more first doses this Thursday (March 18). They’re making sure they’re using the doses that are sent to them every week,” Phillips said.
The Planning and Zoning Board met the previous month and recommended to amend the village sign ordinance to continue the practice making “attached signs located within 300 feet of the right-of-way of NC 184 and 105 not exempt as it currently is, from being routed or sandblasted, having lighting from the interior of the sign and being placed on a roof, and removal of non-conforming signs.”
The Tourism Development Authority (TDA) approved a contract with Ritzman Courts in the amount of $98,000 to resurface the six tennis courts, as well as $12,000 to refurbish the kiosks on Sugar Mountain Drive. Beautification efforts, such as tree planting, were also approved, and the board approved the funding for a golf course mower in the amount of $45,000. A contract extension from May to October was approved to retain Mark File for the continuation of his marketing, website management and photography services at the rate of $3,500 a month.
Occupancy tax collections for January showed an increase of 109 percent compared to Jan. 2020, while collections from Feb. 2020 to Jan. 2021 revealed an increase of 103 percent compared to the same time period the previous year.
For the 2021 season, the golf course is set to reopen on Friday, April 23, while the tentative opening date for tennis is currently scheduled for Monday, May 10.
Police Chief David Henson reported that the police department is now operating at full staff and the call volume remains high. From Feb. 11 to March 10, the police department made two arrests, one for driving while intoxicated and another related to a warrant for arrest. Officers also responded to 18 calls to assist motorists, as well as eight accident investigations.
Public Works Director Bill Daniels reported that the trash compactor is operational at Sugar Ski Drive and grounds crew are working to have the golf course prepared for the upcoming season. Daniels also noted that the department had used three times as much salt/material on the roads this past winter than the past three winters combined.
During the council comment period, Mayor Gunther Jochl reflected on the past year, as well as upcoming improvements to the resort.
“We did have a pretty good year at Sugar Mountain this year,” Jochl said. “We are making some major improvements. We are building a new lift. The triple chair lift will come out and will be replaced by a fixed-grip quad lift. We’re going pave all of our parking area and roads around the resort. That should really spruce everything up and make everything look good and keep your shoes from getting dusty when you come to the Octoberfest. The art festivals are already approved, and we’re looking at paving that lot. Sugar Mountain and I think all of the lodging did tremendous with all of the folks we had here. All of the guys have been working hard to get up the trash. I just don’t understand how you can take your trash and throw it on the side of the road.”
Daniels interjected and said that public works crew had picked up trash along Hwy. 184 and had collected 18 bags of trash, a mattress, a bowling ball and other items. Jochl added that Sugar Mountain Resort crews have picked up approximately eight to ten large bags of trash under the lifts on the ski slopes each week.
“It is frustrating, and we’re working on it as hard as we can,” Jochl said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.