SUGAR MOUNTAIN — As discussed at its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 18, Sugar Mountain Village Council is seeking the replacement of council member Lewis Lecka after the councilman moved outside of village limits.
The councilmen approved Lecka’s seat as vacant, as Lecka had sold his home since the last council meeting. The councilmen are considering options for who might might fulfill the empty seat.
“We hate to see him go. He’s done a great job,” Village of Sugar Mountain Mayor Gunther Jochl said.
Additionally, the council approved the appointment of Kaylee Mayberry to the Tourism Development Authority.
Village Manager Susan Phillips reported that the village will be receiving another reimbursement in COVID-19-related expenditures. The county received additional funding in the amount of $876,403, of which $219,101 will dispersed between the municipalities. The village has filed for a reimbursement of $6,450 worth of expenses through the end of July and will continue to apply through the end of the year.
Mayor Pro Tempore Scott Brown asked if the allotment could be used beyond personal protective equipment, masks and sanitizer.
“We talked about it this morning with (County Manager) Phillip Manager, to include equipment such as a digital sign that we could also use at other times for events or other things. At this time we would put up it on the highway to (tell people) to contact averycounty.gov for additional information on COVID,” Phillips said. “We also are going to look into foggers that could sanitize buildings and vehicles.”
Sugar Mountain Police Department Chief David Henson reported that the police department is receiving a higher call volume due to the increase in population, but has not had any major issues. Henson’s report stated that in July, a couple had been charged after filing a false insurance claim related to breaking and entering. It the was the couple’s second false claim.
Additionally, earlier in May, Officer Turbyfill and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation began to investigate a reported child abuse incident at Sugar Top. A pair of individuals were arrested as a result of the investigation, one arrest occurring on May 11, with the other arrest taking place on July 22, the latter on charges of felony child abuse/neglect resulting in serious bodily injury and misdemeanor child abuse.
Village Clerk Tammy Floyd reported that she has been issuing drone permits to realtors after Jochl said that has heard complaints from residents who have had drones showing up in people’s yards. One resident was also reminded that he is not allowed to discharge a firearm on Sugar Mountain property.
The village continues to see record numbers for golf this season, with an overall increase of $34,760 in revenue for the month of July compared to the previous year. Tennis also seen increased activity.
Avery County has scheduled a hazardous waste material collection day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29. Collectable items include pesticides, herbicides, all types of paints, petroleum products, batteries, cleaners and other materials.
Sharon Graham of Awaken My Soul Yoga is teaching a socially distanced yoga class every Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. The class began on August 8.
