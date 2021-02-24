SUGAR MOUNTAIN — The Sugar Mountain Village Council reconvened on Tuesday, Feb. 16, in which Chief David Henson welcomed new officer Nathanial Hahn and held a promotion ceremony for newly promoted Lieutenant Casey Turbyfill.
“Nathanial Hahn is our newest officer, and we are pleased to have him. He served the country as a US Marine, and as you all know, it’s incredibly difficult to find competent help. We feel like we found great help, so it’s a privilege to have him,” Henson said.
After Tax Collector Tammy Floyd swore Hahn in, the focus of the ceremony turned to officer Casey Turbyfill who was promoted to Lieutenant of the Sugar Mountain Police Department.
“In 1994, Casey’s grandfather was our Sheriff. He gave me my first job in this business. It was a lifelong dream of mine to be a policeman, so this promotion is very fitting,” Henson said.
After the formal promotion of Lieutenant Turbyfill, the council swiftly moved to re-appoint Rick Norwood to the village’s Board of Adjustment. Norwood’s time with the board was set to expire in March, but he will instead serve on the board for another three years. The council also approved the re-appointment of Keely Sisco to the Tourism Development Authority Board for another two-year term.
Village Attorney Four Eggers then updated the council on the village’s progress related to the Sugar Pointe foreclosure lots. Eggers said that the village had acquired four lots through the tax foreclosure process. Village Manager Susan Phillips recommended that the council approve a motion to declare the lots as surplus. Three of the lots border well sites owned by Carolina Water, and village staff have approached the utility company about trading three of the lots for another lot that is near a golf course.
Eggers said that the village has the authority to do the trade as long as the municipality is receiving equal or greater value in the trade for the lots. The fourth lot is located on Canter Lane, and staff have recommended listing the home for sale through an internet auction site. Three of the lots have a tax value of $1,500 each, with the value of the property located next to golf is $15,000. The fourth lot that will be listed on govdeals.com is listed at $9,000.
The council then passed the motion to declare the fourth lot surplus and to notify Carolina Water of its intent to trade the other three lots. The council then approved another motion to set the annual audit contract with Certified Public Accountant Misty Watson at $10,000.
In the Village Manager’s report, Phillips noted that as of Feb. 3, Avery County has reported a total of 2,091 positive COVID-19 cases since March, with 1,916 people having recovered and 148 active cases, along with 27 deaths. Gov. Cooper’s modified stay-at-home order remains in effect until Feb. 28, and the number of new cases and hospitalizations continues to decline but it is still not at the rate it needs to be. Avery County plans to visit each school within the county with its new mobile vaccination units to administer vaccines to school personnel onsite.
The previous week, Carolina Water removed a water tank from behind some homes off of Green Cove Road, a project that had been ongoing for the past year.
At its recent meeting, the TDA Board approved a village beautification contract with Sisco Landscaping in the amount of $29,070. The contract includes the planting and maintenance of all areas throughout the Village. Village occupancy tax collections have increased by 74 percent compared to the previous December. Occupancy tax collections from Jan. to Dec. 2020 increased by 90.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.
In addition to the recent promotions and welcoming of a new officer, the Sugar Mountain Police Department also promoted Ben Townsend to Sergeant. Townsend works night shifts for the police department and was unable to be present for the ceremony. The department expected the weekend of Feb. 19 to 21 to be the last holiday ski weekend. The department has stayed busy throughout the ski season, as well as due to the winter weather. In the department’s most recent call log, it reported between 34 to 78 calls over the past month to assist motorists, plus 11 accident investigations.
Toward the end of the meeting, local resident Deedee Trevor presented her public comment to the council.
“Thank you to the police department and public works for keeping our roads clear,” Trevor said.
Council members also thanked the first responders and congratulated the officers before adjourning.
