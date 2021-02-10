NEWLAND — Victory Baptist Church in Newland has recently moved forward with an ambitious project that it hopes will substantially increase the church’s ability to perform outreach to the community and spread the message of Jesus Christ among young people.
The effort involves the purchase of 81 acres of land in Avery County around the Mill Timber Creek area between Crossnore and Pineola. While the project is in the planning stages, church leaders are hoping to fulfill their vision for the site over the next several years. Plans include the building of a road, as well as establishing basic necessities like water, power and sewer, before the eventual construction of a dining hall, two dorms and an open-air tabernacle.
The whole idea, according to Pastor Ethan Greene of Victory Baptist Church, is to welcome youth groups not only from Avery County but from across the region and other states and minister to them at the serene location, which includes mountaintop views, creek beds and plenty of wide-open land on which to develop.
“We have a burden to do something,” Greene said. “I have a five-year plan laid out, and we got several buildings and things we would like to do on the property. We want to eventually have a youth camp for summer. We want to have different outreach centers and really use this place to pour out to our community.”
Greene said that he and his wife, Cathryn, found the location while scouting out potential destinations in the county to expand the church’s operations in June of last year. The couple, who are both in their mid-20s, regularly hosts events catered to children, such as Vacation Bible School.
“We realized, with the way our church was growing from what God was doing that this small parcel of land that our church currently sits on, we couldn’t do all that we were wanting to do. We’re intending to keep our church where it is. But Celebrate Day, for instance, is outgrowing our existing property. As we continue to expand, we need somewhere else to move that,” Greene said.
Outside of youth camps, the church is also planning to continue its Fourth of July celebrations, but at a larger scale. Future events at the new site are likely to include tent revivals, as well as special Christmas events. Greene said it took the church’s leadership several months to finalize the deal for the property, and when the ink had dried, Greene revealed the news to the congregation in a wholesome fashion.
“On the first Sunday in October, we called it Heritage Day. I said we’re going to have a worship service outdoors like they would have 100 years ago. So I took them up [to the site], and said, ‘Man I could just envision all of these things,’ and everyone caught on to what I was talking about. I said, ’It would be nice if we could have something like this in our possession.’ Then I pulled out a folder that had the contract in it and told them that it was actually under contract and it has Victory Baptist’s name on it,” Greene said.
Greene added that he envisions the property to not just be of use to Victory Baptist but hopes it can be a sanctuary for the community and the multitude of churches that help shape it.
“I think what I want people to understand is that we’re not in competition with another church. We’re not competing with the church up or down the road, beside us, next to us, nothing like that. If anything, we want to assist these churches in reaching our young people. I mean, we’re not the only church in this county. There’s many good churches in Avery, and if we can all come together and pool our resources and have one central location to [spread the message] of Christ, there’s no telling what we can do for the Lord,” Greene said.
