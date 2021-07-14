NEWLAND — The CVS Pharmacy on Pineola St. was temporarily closed due to a car crash that caused structural hazards.
On July 8, Christine Verra Petti, 75, of Plantation, Fla., was pulling into the parking lot of the CVS around 12:30 p.m. when she “hit the gas while attempting to hit the brake,” according to an incident report from the Newland Police Department.
According to Newland PD, the 2017 Lexus struck the side of the building and entered the establishment, colliding with a soft drink machine and other items inside the pharmacy. No one was injured in the accident, according to the report.
