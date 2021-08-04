ASHEVILLE – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on July 26 selected Vaya Health to operate a health care plan for North Carolina residents with mental health needs, substance use disorders or an intellectual or developmental disability (I/DD).
The Vaya Health Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plan is expected to launch July 1, 2022. As part of the statewide shift to Medicaid managed care, Vaya will serve Medicaid beneficiaries and uninsured or underinsured residents of more than 22 North Carolina counties who have significant behavioral health needs, as well as people who receive services through or are on waitlists for the N.C. Innovations and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) waivers. Under the new plan, Vaya will also manage members’ physical health care, pharmacy services and long-term services and supports.
Based in Asheville, Vaya currently serves 22 counties in western North Carolina. Vaya announced on June 1 plans to consolidate with Cardinal Innovations Healthcare Solutions, a peer organization serving parts of central North Carolina, and will manage the Tailored Plan in additional counties currently aligned with Cardinal Innovations upon plan launch.
“Vaya Health is honored to be selected to operate the Tailored Plan in the counties we serve,” said Vaya President and CEO Brian Ingraham. “Our roots in North Carolina go back to 1972, and we’re deeply invested in the communities where we both work and call home. We look forward to managing both mental and physical health care services, allowing our members to benefit from integrated, whole-person care with a focus on personal wellbeing.”
“I’m extremely proud of the incredible amount of effort that Vaya leadership and staff have directed toward our upcoming transformation into a Tailored Plan while maintaining quality services for our members,” said Vaya Board of Directors Chair Rick French. “Vaya understands that mental and physical health are closely linked and has been a leader in advocating for caring for the whole person, both body and mind.”
Under North Carolina’s transition to Medicaid managed care, most Medicaid beneficiaries have already transitioned to one of five Standard Plans or the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Option, which launched July 1, 2021. The state’s Tailored Plans will cover the same services as NC Medicaid Standard Plans and offer additional specialized mental health, substance use, I/DD and TBI services.
At this time, Vaya members will see no changes in the services they receive. Members seeking more information about the Behavioral Health I/DD Tailored Plan are encouraged to call Vaya’s 24/7, toll-free Access to Care Line at 1-800-849-6127.
