HIGH COUNTRY— To the untrained eye, the stout plant with red berries is easy to pass by without notice on the forest floor. However, for many in the High Country going out into the woods in search of ginseng to harvest is a time honored ritual of autumn. This year, however, this tradition will not take place in national forests per an announcement by the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
Due to decreasing populations of wild ginseng, the USFS announced July 1 that the Nantahala and Pisgah national forests will not issue permits for American ginseng harvesting this year. According to the report, “Declines are attributed to long-term harvesting, more recent over harvesting, out-of-season harvest, and the taking of mature plants without planting the seed for future crops.” Moreover, it stated that “the number of plants now in the national forests is too low to be sustainably harvested.”
Gary Kauffman, Forest Service Botanist with the National Forests in North Carolina, said this is not the first change the Forest Service has instituted in the past to try to curb the decline of wild ginseng. According to Kauffman, the ginseng harvesting season starts in September, and while USFS used to allow the harvesting to continue until the plant went dormant, the window for harvesting was decreased to one month and then finally an even smaller amount of time.
Additionally, Kauffman said that in 2013 the USFS changed from issuing permits to instituting a lottery system in which only a certain number of permits were issued per Forest Service district, and that “Whoever won the lottery on that district were able to get a permit and could purchase up to one dry pound of ginseng collected during two weeks in September.”
The issue is exacerbated by the fact that ginseng is a very slow growing plant, Kauffman said.
“We have data in our plots that continues to have fewer individuals that are older that could be collected,” Kauffman said. “Those individuals which have at least three leaves or more, usually it takes about five years for a ginseng plant to age to a ‘three pronger’ as they call them,” Kauffman said, referring to the number of leaves that indicate the maturation of the plant.
Kauffman said that the Forest Service did some experimental harvesting and tracked all the individual plants, looking at how long it takes for a population to recover, and he said they found that it was 11 years before the plot had as many individuals as it had when it was first harvested.
“It’s not going to help the amount of poaching,” Kauffman said. “Whether it increases it, I don’t know, which is sad that we’re hurting those individuals who are following the rules, the law abiding citizens.” Kauffman concluded that “the fact of the matter” is that the USFS must manage everything that is harvested under their auspices, and the current harvesting is not sustainable.
Watauga County Extension Officer Director Dr. Jim Hamilton said the decision not to permit will not impact ginseng populations on a large scale. Experienced in forestry agriculture, Hamilton gives workshops on ginseng growing at his extension office and is the author of “The Last Entry,” a novel which explores the culture surrounding ginseng in the High Country.
Hamilton said that a majority of the harvesting on forest lands is illegal and echoed Kauffman, stating that the people excluded from the permit this year are those who are traditionally good stewards of ginseng and replant the berries to help future populations of the plant.
The illegal harvesting of ginseng, called poaching or theft, is often motivated by the price tag associated with wild ginseng. Blake Dillman operates Four Prongs Ginseng and Herb, planting and harvesting his own ginseng in a setting that simulates wild forests, a growing method called “wild-simulation.” Dillman said that the price of ginseng is much higher for wild ginseng compared to commercially grown ginseng, which is only grown in small parts of Wisconsin and Canada. The use of fertilizer and chemicals as well as aesthetic differences make commercial ginseng less attractive to buyers, especially in the international Asian market for ginseng, since wild ginseng tends to be “wrinklier” and more varied in shape from growing between rocks. Harvesters can sell ginseng green, meaning fresh, or dried.
“Just for an example,” Dillman said, “if you took, let’s say, three pounds of green ginseng, and they gave you maybe $200 a pound for it, that would be $600. But that same three pounds, if you took it home and cleaned it up and let it dry, it would dry down to about one pound. So when you take that one pound of dry ginseng, and you’d get about $600 for the one time to dry, so the two should be about equal.”
To combat overharvesting, Kauffman said the USFS is working with the NC Cooperative Extension Service on a seed nursery program. Additionally, Kauffman said if illegally harvested ginseng is brought in soon enough after harvest he is able to replant the root so that the plant will survive in the wild.
“The intent (of the decision regarding permits) is that our children or grandchildren will be able to see this resource,” Kauffman said. “It’s a sad day, but that’s what we need to continue to ensure that we’re doing everything to maintain this species.”
Ultimately, Hamilton and Dillman both say there is incentive to continue illegally harvesting ginseng. The USFS report stated that “Anyone removing wild ginseng plants or its parts on national forest lands without a permit may be fined up to $5,000 or a six-month sentence in federal prison, or both.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.