RALEIGH — The latest county unemployment figures released by the state show an unemployment increase in 86 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in October.
Of those 100 counties, 89 counties had rates of five percent or below, and 11 counties had a rate between five and 10 percent.
Hyde County experienced the highest unemployment rate in the state once again at 6.8 percent, while Buncombe continued its low streak at 2.7 percent. Avery County’s unemployment rate was 3.3 percent, up .3 percent from the previous month. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all bordering counties at 3.1 percent. Mitchell and McDowell had the highest unemployment of all the border counties at 4.3 percent.
Avery: 3.3 percent
Burke: 3.5 percent
Caldwell: 3.8 percent
McDowell: 4.3 percent
Mitchell: 4.3 percent
Watauga: 3.1 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 3.6 percent, placing Avery below the state average in unemployment. Virginia and South Carolina tied for the lowest unemployment rates out of all bordering states at 2.6 percent apiece, a full percentage point less than North Carolina.
North Carolina: 3.6 percent
Georgia: 3.4 percent
South Carolina: 2.6 percent
Tennessee: 3.4 percent
Virginia: 2.6 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state increased by 24,205 in October, translating to 4,967,970, while the number of people unemployed increased by 6,774 to 185,142. Since this time last year, the number of workers employed in the state has increased by 141,652.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
