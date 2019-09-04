RALEIGH — Unemployment rates decreased in 70 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in July, increased in five and remained the same in 25.
Scotland County experienced the highest rate at 7.4 percent, while Buncombe county continued its streak with the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3 percent.
Sixty-five counties had unemployment rates with five percent or below, whole 35 had rates between 5 and 10 percent. Those numbers are unchanged from June.
Avery County experienced an unemployment rate of 3.9 percent in July, a .2-percent drop from June, but a .4-percent increase from the same time last year. Avery once again experienced the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering counties. Mitchell experienced the highest rate at 5.2 percent, the only county in the group with a rate greater than five percent.
Avery: 3.9 percent
Burke: 4.3 percent
Caldwell: 4.6 percent
McDowell: 4.2 percent
Mitchell: 5.2 percent
Watauga: 4.1 percent
North Carolina experienced an unemployment rate of 4.4 percent, unchanged from June, and up .3 percent from the same time last year. North Carolina registered the highest unemployment rate out of all bordering states for the second month in a row. Virginia had the lowest unemployment rate again at 2.9 percent.
North Carolina: 4.4 percent
Georgia: 3.7 percent
South Carolina: 3.6 percent
Tennessee: 3.5 percent
Virginia: 2.9 percent
U.S. rate: 3.7 percent
The amount of employed workers in the state increased by 33,300, translating to 4,953,588 in the state overall, while the amount of people unemployed decreased by 2,405. The state unemployment figures for July, not including county figures, will be released on Sept. 20.
Unemployment increased in 96 counties, decreased in two and was unchanged in two compared to the same time last year.
All figures collected from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
