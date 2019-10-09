RALEIGH — Unemployment rates decreased in 40 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in July, increased in 26 and remained the same in 34 counties.
Scotland County experienced the highest rate at 7.5 percent, a .1-percent increase from July, while Buncombe county continued its streak with the lowest unemployment rate at 3.3 percent.
Sixty-nine counties had unemployment rates with five percent or below, while 31 had rates between five and 10 percent. Compared to the same month last year, unemployment rates are higher in 98 counties.
Avery County experienced an unemployment rate of four percent in August, a .1-percent increase from July, and a .5-percent increase from the same time last year. Avery once again experienced the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering counties, tying with Watauga. Mitchell experienced the highest rate at 5.1 percent, the only county in the group with a rate greater than five percent.
Avery: 4 percent
Burke: 4.3 percent
Caldwell: 4.6 percent
McDowell: 4.2 percent
Mitchell: 5.1 percent
Watauga: 4 percent
North Carolina experienced an unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, down .1 percent from June, and up .3 percent from the same time last year. North Carolina registered the highest unemployment rate out of all bordering states for the third month in a row. Virginia had the lowest unemployment rate again at 2.8 percent, a .1-percent decrease from July.
North Carolina: 4.3 percent
Georgia: 3.6 percent
South Carolina: 3.2 percent
Tennessee: 3.5 percent
Virginia: 2.8 percent
U.S. rate: 3.7 percent
The amount of employed workers in the state decreased by 65,076, resulting in 4,887,080 workers in the state overall, while the amount of people unemployed decreased by 6,085 to 220,756. The state unemployment figures for September, not including county figures, will be released Oct. 18.
All figures collected from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
