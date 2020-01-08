RALEIGH — The latest county unemployment figures show an unemployment decrease in 92 of North Carolina’s 100 counties in November, according to statistics from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.
Of those 100 counties, 91 counties had rates of five percent or below, and nine counties had a rate between five and 10 percent.
Hyde County experienced the highest unemployment rate in the state during November 2019 at 9.8 percent, while Buncombe continued its low streak at 2.5 percent. Avery County’s unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, down .1 percent from the previous month. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all bordering counties at 2.7 percent. Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 4.0, with 3.5 percent in McDowell and Caldwell counties, respectively.
Avery: 3.2 percent
Ashe: 2.9 percent
Burke: 3.3 percent
Caldwell: 3.5 percent
McDowell: 3.5 percent
Mitchell: 4.0 percent
Watauga: 2.7 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 3.4 percent, highest among bordering states and just slightly more than that of Tennessee and Georgia, with Avery County rating below the state unemployment average by 0.2 percent. South Carolina had for the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 2.4 percent.
North Carolina: 3.4 percent
Georgia: 3.3 percent
South Carolina: 2.4 percent
Tennessee: 3.3 percent
Virginia: 2.6 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state decreased by 32,434 in November, translating to 4,935,767, while the number of people unemployed decreased by 11,654 to 173,571. Since this time last year, the number of workers employed in the state has increased by 124,001, while those unemployed decreased 6,679.
NC Commerce notes that that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
