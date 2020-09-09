RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased in 99 of North Carolina’s counties in July and remained unchanged in one. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 14.1 percent, while Camden County had the lowest at 6.1 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced increases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 11.6 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 7.5 percent. The July not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 8.9 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 83,070 to 4,524,153, while those unemployed increased by 69,515 to 441,279. Since July 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 382,189, while those unemployed increased 221,740.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
Avery County’s unemployment rate was 6.7 percent, a decrease of 1.0 percent from the previous month and ranking 11th-lowest statewide. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all nearby counties in the northwest region of the state at 6.6 percent.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 9.7 percent (18th highest in North Carolina), with 7.0 percent in Ashe County and 8.3 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 6.7 percent
Ashe: 7.0 percent
Burke: 8.3 percent
McDowell: 7.7 percent
Mitchell: 8.8 percent
Watauga: 6.6 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 8.9 percent, an 1.0-percent increase from the previous month. Among neighboring states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for July at 9.9 percent. Georgia had the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 7.6 percent.
North Carolina: 8.9 percent
Georgia: 7.6 percent
South Carolina: 8.6 percent
Tennessee: 9.5 percent
Virginia: 8.0 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in July in Avery increased by 2.9 percent.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in July by 57,200 to 4,286,300, while those filing for unemployment increased in the state by 1,171 from the previous month. The national unemployment rate following the month of July was 10.2 percent, a 0.9-percent decrease from the previous month.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
