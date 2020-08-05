RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in June. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.5 percent, while Duplin had the lowest at 5.4 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 10 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 6.7 percent. The June not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 7.9 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.
The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 214,058 to 4,439,240, while those unemployed decreased by 232,889 to 380,123. Since June 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 445,126, while those unemployed increased 166,971.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
Avery County’s unemployment rate was 5.8 percent, a decrease of 4.4 percent from the previous month and ranking seventh-lowest statewide. Ashe County had the lowest unemployment out of all nearby counties in the northwest region of the state at 5.6 percent.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 8.5 percent (21st highest in North Carolina), with 6.2 percent in Watauga County and 7.3 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 5.8 percent
Ashe: 5.6 percent
Burke: 7.3 percent
McDowell: 6.9 percent
Mitchell: 7.9 percent
Watauga: 6.2 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 7.9 percent, an 4.3-percent decrease from the previous month. Among neighboring states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for June at 10.4 percent. Alabama had the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 7.5 percent.
North Carolina: 7.9 percent
Georgia: 7.6 percent
South Carolina: 8.7 percent
Tennessee: 9.7 percent
Virginia: 8.4 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in June in Avery increased by 1.9 percent, with the national unemployment rate increased by 3.7 percent from June 2019.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in June by 173,200 to 4,234,700, while those filing for unemployment decreased in the state by 67,454 from the previous month. The national unemployment rate following the month of June was 11.1 percent, a 2.2-percent decrease from the previous month.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
