RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in August. Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 11.6 percent, while Camden and Watauga counties each had the lowest at 4.6 percent. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville and Rocky Mount each had the highest rate at 9.1 percent and New Bern had the lowest at 5.9 percent. The August not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 6.8 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. The number of workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in August by 22,848 to 4,485,131, while those unemployed decreased by 108,798 to 327,976. Since August 2019, the number of workers employed statewide decreased 379,491, while those unemployed increased 117,769.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
Avery County’s unemployment rate for August was 5.0 percent, a decrease of 1.7 percent from the previous month and ranking seventh-lowest statewide. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all nearby counties and statewide at 4.6 percent.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 7.3 percent (23rd highest in North Carolina), with 5.1 percent in Ashe County and 6.3 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 5.0 percent
Ashe: 5.1 percent
Burke: 6.3 percent
McDowell: 5.9 percent
Mitchell: 6.5 percent
Watauga: 4.6 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 6.8 percent, an 2.1-percent decrease from the previous month. Among neighboring states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for August at 8.9 percent. Georgia and Alabama had the lowest unemployment rate out of neighboring states at 5.6 percent.
North Carolina: 6.8 percent
Georgia: 5.6 percent
South Carolina: 6.3 percent
Tennessee: 8.5 percent
Virginia: 6.1 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in August in Avery increased by 2.7 percent.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) increased in August by 28,419 to 3,756,400, while those filing for initial unemployment claims decreased by 67,509 over the previous month. The national unemployment rate following the month of August was 8.4 percent, a 1.8-percent decrease from the previous month.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
