RALEIGH — Unemployment rates climbed across the state in June, with almost all counties experiencing an unemployment rate increase. This follows an unemployment rate increase across 95 counties in May.
A total of 64 counties experienced a rate of five percent or less, a drop from 79 counties in May. Scotland County experienced the highest rate at 7.4 percent, overtaking Hyde County’s totals from the previous month, while Buncombe County once again experienced the lowest at 3.4 percent, a .3-percent increase from May.
Avery County had a rate of 4.1 percent, a .3-percent increase from May, when the county had a 3.8-percent rate. The state as a whole also experienced a 4.4-percent unemployment rate, a .4-percent increase from the previous month.
Avery had the lowest unemployment rate when compared to its bordering counties. Mitchell experienced the highest rate at 5.5 percent while Watauga and McDowell experienced the same 4.2-percent unemployment rate.
Avery: 4.1 percent
Burke: 4.3 percent
Caldwell: 4.8 percent
McDowell: 4.2 percent
Mitchell: 5.5 percent
Watauga: 4.2 percent
North Carolina experienced the highest unemployment rate out of all bordering states. Virginia experienced the lowest at only 2.9 percent. The Tar Heel State came in with a worse unemployment rate than the nation as a whole by .7 percent, and the gap widened between N.C. and bordering states when compared to May.
North Carolina: 4.4 percent
Georgia: 3.7 percent
South Carolina: 3.5 percent
Tennessee: 3.4 percent
Virginia: 2.9 percent
U.S. rate: 3.7 percent
Rates increased in 95 counties compared to the same period of time last year.
The amount of employed workers in the state increased by 30,301, translating to 4,916,851 in the state overall. The state unemployment figures for July, not including county figures, will be released on Aug. 16.
All figures collected from the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.