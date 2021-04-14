RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in 96 of North Carolina’s counties in February, increased in three, and remained unchanged in one.
Scotland County had the highest unemployment rate at 10.9 percent while Orange County had the lowest at 4.0 percent. All fifteen of the state’s metro areas experienced rate decreases. Among the metro areas, Fayetteville had the highest rate at 7.8 percent while Durham-Chapel Hill and Raleigh each had the lowest at 4.7 percent. The February not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 5.6 percent.
Avery County’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent, a .4 percent decrease from the previous month. Watauga County had the lowest unemployment out of all bordering counties at 4.3 percent. Mitchell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 6.4, with 5.9 percent in Caldwell County, 5.3 percent in Burke and 5.3 percent in McDowell County.
Avery: 4.9 percent
Ashe: 5.1 percent
Burke: 5.3 percent
Caldwell: 5.9 percent
McDowell: 5.3 percent
Mitchell: 6.4 percent
Watauga: 2.7 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 5.7 percent. Of regional states, West Virginia had the highest unemployment rate among area counties at 6.2 percent, while Alabama rated lowest at 4.0 percent.
North Carolina: 5.7 percent
Georgia: 4.8 percent
South Carolina: 5.2 percent
Tennessee: 4.9 percent
Virginia: 5.2 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state increased by 14,400 in February, translating to 4,452,900, while the number of people unemployed decreased by 10,931 people. Since this time last year, the number of workers employed in the state has decreased by 173,700 from the same point last year. Nationwide, the unemployment rate for February decreased by 0.1 percent to 6.2 percent.
NC Commerce notes that that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not-seasonally adjusted estimates.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
