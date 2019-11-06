RALEIGH — Unemployment rates decreased in all 100 counties in the state in September according to the latest figures from the N.C. Department of Commerce.
Scotland County experienced the highest unemployment rate in the state once again at 6.2 percent while Buncombe continued its low streak at 2.6 percent. Avery County's unemployment rate was 3 percent, which is a full percentage point less than August. Avery tied with Watauga County for the lowest unemployment out of all bordering counties. Mitchell had the highest unemployment of all the border counties at 3.9 percent.
Avery: 3 percent
Burke: 3.4 percent
Caldwell: 3.7 percent
McDowell: 3.6 percent
Mitchell: 3.9 percent
Watauga: 3 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 3.5 percent, placing Avery well below the state average in unemployment. North Carolina tied with Georgia for the highest unemployment rate out of all bordering states, while Virginia had the lowest at 2.7 percent.
North Carolina: 3.5 percent
Georgia: 3.5 percent
South Carolina: 2.9 percent
Tennessee: 3.4 percent
Virginia: 2.7 percent
The total number of workers employed in the state increased by 56,211 in September, translating to 4,942,117, while the number of unemployed people decreased by 42,527 to 178,221. Since this time last year the number of workers employed in the state has increased by 148,574.
The next unemployment update will be released on Nov. 19.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
