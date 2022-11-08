NEWLAND — Each year, the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree comes from a different national forest. This year's tree, a 78-foot-tall Red Spruce named Ruby, is coming from the Pisgah National Forest.
Ruby is taking a tour of North Carolina, from the mountains to the coast. A little after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the tree arrived at Heritage Park in Newland on an extremely lengthy tractor trailer.
Navigating the long trailer in and out of places isn't an easy job, so the county decided to move the location of the stop from the Newland Town Square to Heritage Park. Ruby's arrival to the event was delayed, so the celebration began while everyone awaited her grand entrance.
The event began with the presentation of colors from the Avery County High School JROTC and the national anthem, performed by the Avery County High School Chorus. Several guest speakers had brief presentations, some of which included County Manager Phillip Barrier, Avery County Commission Chair Martha J. Hicks, Jennifer Greene from the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, Avery County Cooperative Extension Director Jerry Moody, Sandy Stewart from North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Pisgah National Forest biologist Lorie Stroup and U.S. Congresswoman Virginia Foxx.
"Today is Election Day, and I think it is absolutely appropriate to recognize our nation's Capitol Christmas Tree and the Christmas trees in general on Election Day because Christmas trees bring people together," Stewart said. "It's about unity. It's something that we can all agree on. It's something that we contribute here for North Carolina this year, in a very tangible way, to our nation's Capitol in Washington, D.C. Election Day is an appropriate time to celebrate the Christmas tree industry in this state, and the kickoff to the Christmas season as well."
Once the trailer hauling Ruby arrived, the ACHS band played upbeat Christmas music while community members and county officials had the chance to examine the tree, which was fully decorated and visible at the back portion of the trailer. Around 100 people were there to welcome the drivers and tree to Newland. Then, everyone was encouraged to sign their names on the side of the trailer, and could even include messages wishing Ruby and the drivers safe travels or a Merry Christmas. Inside the Avery Community Center, there was hot chocolate, coffee and Christmas tree cakes for everyone to enjoy.
"We wanted to highlight that North Carolina is keeping our working lands working and highlight our farmers through this project," Stroup said. "We're really grateful for all of you. We're glad to be a part of this community and a part of this day."
Ruby took off around 10:30 a.m. in order to reach the next destination, which was Watauga High School, on time. After that, the drivers will continue to make stops in North Carolina at places such as the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro and the Fort Raleigh National Historic Site in Manteo. Ruby's delivery to the White House is expected to be on Friday, Nov. 18.
84 Lumber purchased 84 Fraser fir trees from Avery County, which were displayed in a separate truck. Twenty-four of those trees will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Building, and the rest of them will be donated to Joint Base Andrews, an Air Force base in Maryland.
Fifty-eight Fraser fir Christmas trees were also loaded onto a North Carolina Department of Agriculture truck and transported to Washington for the Pathway of Peace, a walkway surrounding the National Christmas Tree featuring 58 trees representing the 56 states and territories, and schools managed by the Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Education and the Department of Defense Education Activity. Students from each state, territory and school system design ornaments to decorate each of these trees, which were donated by Newland farm Mountain Top Fraser Firs and owner Larry Smith.
