ACHS band

Members of the Avery High School Band sign the back of the truck that is transporting the Capitol Christmas tree.
ACHS chorus

Members of the chorus at Avery County High School sang the national anthem, as well as an assortment of holiday songs while everyone waited for the tree to arrive.
Proclamation

County Manager Phillip Barrier reads  a resolution to the crowd from Avery County, in which the commissioners deemed Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Day.
Trailer signatures

On the tree's trip across the state, hundreds of people have signed the trailer and left messages ranging from "Merry Christmas" to "Safe travels."
Smith + Stewart

Sandy Stewart (left), Assistant Commissioner of Agricultural Services for the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and Larry Smith (right) of Mountain Top Fraser Fir in Newland.
Commissioners Capitol tree

County Commissioners Woodie Young, Dennis Aldridge, Martha Hicks and Tim Phillips sending off Ruby the Red Spruce.

