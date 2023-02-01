HIGH COUNTRY — Two local cadets have been selected for the 2023 Richard Augur National Flight Academy.
The prestigious scholarship was awarded to C/2dLt Addison Fitzpatrick and C/SSgt Joshua Crenshaw, both of the Boone Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol.
Crenshaw is from Boone and Fitzpatrick is from Banner Elk.
The Richard Augur Flight Academy hosted by Civil Air Patrol’s Asheville Composite Squadron, is the first of its kind, and hopes to become a model for many others around the country. Funded through a joint effort between Civil Air Patrol and the US Air Force, the flight academy exposes dedicated cadets to careers in aviation through ground and air instruction. The program addresses a growing national pilot shortage by helping those cadets achieve the first major milestone toward a future in aviation.
The Civil Air Patrol, the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, is a nonprofit organization with more than 60,000 total members nationwide. The members play a leading role in aerospace education and serve as mentors to more than 25,000 young people participating in CAP cadet programs.
“Both C/2dLt Addison Fitzpatrick and C/SSgt Joshua Crenshaw will climb into the pilot’s seat of a Cessna 172 and begin training in February with RAFA Instructors who will work with them to achieve their goal of ‘Solo Pilot’ and begin their aviation careers,” said Jenny Fitzpatrick, 1st Lt, CAP Commander Boone Composite Squadron, in a letter announcing the honor.
CAP hosts National Flight Academies every year, providing cadets about 10 hours of dual instruction and requisite ground training. If weather and skill permit, the flying culminates in a solo flight – the first step toward achieving a private pilot certification. Many cadets finish the academy and go on to compete for scholarships and financial assistance to fund future flying.
“It took a lot of hard work and dedication for these two cadets to make it this far. Both C/2dLt Fitzpatrick and C/SSgt Crenshaw showed much determination, and we are very proud of their accomplishments,” Jenny Fitzpatrick wrote. “Always prepared, both in the air and on the ground, the Civil Air Patrol is America’s premier public organization for carrying out emergency services and disaster relief missions, diverse aviation and ground services, and promotion of air, space and cyber power.”
CAP’s cadet program transforms youth into dynamic Americans and aerospace leaders through a curriculum that focuses on leadership, aerospace, fitness and character. It is one of the leadership programs available to youth in the High Country.
