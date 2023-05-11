ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Two individuals were killed in a crash that occurred on Hwy. 19E outside Roan Mountain near White Way Grill and Ripshin Mountain Road on Wednesday evening, May 10.
According to a preliminary crash report released on May 11 from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 10 a Toyota Sienna was traveling south on Highway 19E when a Ford Taurus traveling north crossed the center line into the path of the Toyota, causing the Toyota to collide into the passenger side door of the Ford.
Two occupants in the Ford, including the driver, Timothy Mayse, 42, and passenger, Kerri Whitehead, 22, died due to injuries, according to the crash report. The report noted that both individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.
THP also confirmed that the driver of the Toyota, Robert Brinkley II, 56, was also injured in the incident, while Carter County Sheriff's Office reported that three individuals, including a 10-year-old boy flown to Johnson City Medical Center with critical injuries, were hurt in the crash.
According to the narrative of the THP preliminary report, during the inspection of the roadway and evidence, it is believed that the Ford Taurus "may have had a right rear tire failure that caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle."
The incident blocked traffic in both directions for several hours and vehicles were diverted via an alternate route while emergency personnel worked on scene.
