NEWLAND — A truck caught fire late on the evening on March 18 behind Banner’s Cabinets, resulting in the destruction of the vehicle and no injuries.
Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said the winterized diesel truck caught fire after the heater block in the vehicle experienced an electrical short. The owner had started the vehicle and gone inside.
Newland Volunteer Fire Department responded and extinguished the blaze. The call was paged as a structure fire due to its proximity to the building. Crossnore and Linville Volunteer fire departments were paged as backup but did not arrive at the scene before the call was cancelled.
