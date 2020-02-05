NEWLAND — In a joint effort involving the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the Avery County Humane Society, three people were charged with NC General Statute 14.360(a) misdemeanor cruelty to animals, according to a press release from Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye.
The arrests stemmed from a report by the Avery Humane Society, who had completed some preliminary investigative work and then reported the facts they had to the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. Avery County detective division then took those facts and found out many other facts to establish probable cause for the arrests, according to the report.
“It was a great to work together as a team to bring to justice some people who had neglected an animal that was left in their care,” both Avery Sheriff Kevin Frye and Humane Society Director Gwynne Dyer stated.
According to the release, the case involved a dog that was deprived of food for a period of time that it lost more than 50 percent of its body weight in just a few months.
“This dog was so malnourished we were afraid that we were going to have to euthanize the animal, but it looks like we will be able to get this animal to a sanctuary that works with abused animals,” stated Dyer.
NC General Statute for Cruelty to Animals is as follows:
14-360. Cruelty to animals; construction of section.(a)If any person shall intentionally overdrive, overload, wound, injure, torment, kill, or deprive of necessary sustenance, or cause or procure to be overdriven, overloaded, wounded, injured, tormented, killed, or deprived of necessary sustenance, any animal, every such offender shall for every such offense be guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
Charged in connection with the case were Paul Ingram, 42, of 265 Ingram Lane, Newland; Hazel Ingram, 39, of 265 Ingram Lane, Newland; and Deanna Ingram, 18, of 265 Ingram Lane in Newland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.