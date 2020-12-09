NEWLAND — The 16th annual Trees for Troops Christmas tree collection was held on the snowy slopes of the Avery County Agricultural Extension on Monday, Dec. 7, in which Christmas tree growers convened to send off approximately 300 trees to be distributed to military families at Fort Hood in Texas.
Trees for Troops is a program started by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, a nonprofit that partners with FedEx and local Christmas tree farmers to provide quality Christmas trees to military families. Since the program begin in 2005, farmers have donated approximately 243,000 trees to servicemen and women. This year, the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association and its members pledged to donate 600 trees between the two loading sites as part of the program.
“This year, both loads are going to Fort Hood in Texas, which my dad was real excited about because that’s where he was when he was in the army back in the day. So it just goes to the service people and families there,” Dana Bango of the NC Christmas Trees Association said. “I would love to go to one of those events and see them when they receive the trees. It’s like Christmas, they’re so happy to get them.”
On Monday, Dec. 7, trees came from across western North Carolina to the loading site in Newland. One Christmas tree farmer from Jackson County volunteered to collect the trees being donated from his area of the state and deliver them to Newland to be loaded on the FedEx truck and shipped to Texas. The farmer, Ryan Holquist, said he delivered at least 65 trees.
“I’ve got a wholesale farm down there, and I brought a compilation of different donors’ trees here today. Everybody in the county who donated to this effort, I’ve brought all of their trees since it’s so far,” Holquist said.
Wendy Gunter of Carolina Farm Credit was also on site helping to load and count Christmas trees. In years past, Avery County High School’s JROTC students are typically on site helping to load trees, but due to the pandemic they were unable to attend. Fortunately, Farm Credit employees were able to help volunteer in their place.
“We volunteer where we can,” Gunter said. “This is the first year I’ve known about it, and I found out about it through the Christmas tree association. This is probably something we’d like to do every year.”
The annual tree drive for troops comes as growers are experiencing a booming Christmas tree season, as many choose-and-cut lots are seeing high demand. Harry Yates of Yates Christmas Trees in Watauga County says that in his 45 years of tree farming, he has not seen anything like it. Yates has been delivering trees for Trees for Troops since the program started.
“The retail lots and the choose-and-cut lots have had a bang-up year, a bang-up year, probably the best ever. And it’s due to people holed up, and they’re ready to get out. There’s no better way to do that than to get a tree for Christmas,” Yates said.
