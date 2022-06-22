AVERY COUNTY — From Meals on Wheels to programs from the Department of Social Services, many transportation services are feeling the effects of increasing fuel costs.
The price of running a school bus, for example, has increased significantly within the last year, said Brian King, transportation director and school bus garage supervisor for Avery County Schools. Different programs throughout the summer use the buses, like the Williams YMCA, King said. To adjust, he said they raised their price per mile.
In January 2021, the cost of diesel for the buses was $0.25 a mile, and now it is $0.78 a mile, he said. After factoring in everything involved, from driver’s wages to parts, it cost $3.28 per mile to run a school bus in 2021. Now, it costs $3.81 per mile.
During the school year, Avery County Schools runs 25 route buses a day, and between those buses, they usually drive 2,040 miles every day, King said. The biggest issue school transportation in Avery is facing right now, however, is a lack of drivers, he said. The fuel funding for school transportation is a state allotment, he said, so when fuel prices rise, the state offers them a contingency to apply for additional funds.
Not all programs receive state funding for fuel, however. Meals on Wheels, a volunteer-based program through the Avery County Senior Center that delivers meals to senior citizens, does not usually pay mileage to its drivers, according to Philip Adams, director of Avery Senior Services. However, with the rise in gas prices, more and more of their drivers have to ask for fuel reimbursements, which is understandable, Adams noted, but the reimbursements have to come out of the senior center’s budget.
Avery County’s Meals on Wheels delivers food to approximately 95 people and, because Avery is a mountain community, none of the routes are close to each other or in a straight line, Adams said. Luckily, he hasn’t lost any volunteers yet, but with limited resources and volunteers to begin with, he shared that it hasn’t been easy.
“We need more volunteers who are willing to do that without taking mileage, but it’s tough,” Adams said. “I have some volunteers that drive three days a week because we don’t have enough volunteers in this area.”
At the county level, transportation services take veterans to Johnson City, Tenn., and take people to their doctors appointments or jobs, Avery County Commissioner Martha Hicks explained. Once the state sets the county’s transportation budget, that’s about all they’ll give them, but in the past the county has given the department some funds when they needed it, she noted.
County Manager Phillip Barrier wants to make sure the services that the county offers to citizens don’t change. Currently, all departments have to get any out-of-county travel approved by Barrier, except for EMS, he said.
Barrier did note that he is encouraging people to cut back on unnecessary travel. For example, if there’s a meeting in another county, he said he recommends they use Zoom instead of driving. The county is being as conservative as possible, he said, but he’s unsure about what the future will look like if the prices continue to rise. For now, however, Barrier explained that he’s received no word on the state level about transportation services, so nothing is changing or being suspended.
