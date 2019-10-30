NEWLAND — Ken Townsend will be taking over as interim superintendent of Avery County Schools as the district completes the hiring process for a permanent superintendent.
Townsend is the current executive director of human resources for the district and and had a previous stint as superintendent for part of 2017 before stepping down to return to his human resources position.
Townsend, who will take on the role beginning on Nov. 1 as current interim Bill Miller steps down on Oct. 31, said the change is expected to be short term. A message from Avery County Board of Education Chair John Greene sent to school staff said the new permanent superintendent is expected to be announced within 20 days.
The BOE held a brief meeting consisting mostly of a closed session on the morning of Oct. 29 to approve the decision to temporarily place Townsend in the role before the message was sent out later in the day.
Miller has served in the interim role on two separate occasions. He first took on the role in December 2017 after Townsend stepped down from the superintendent position and before former superintendent Bryan Taylor began in March of 2018. Miller then took over when Taylor resigned from the system and was hired as assistant superintendent of Stokes County Schools this summer.
Miller was in place for the early phases of the construction at Avery County High School and the creation of the new traffic pattern at the high school to manage the front parking lot temporarily being transformed into a construction site.
The message from Greene said the board would like to thank Townsend for his willingness to help during the transition.
“It’s an opportunity to help bridge the gap until they can name someone,” Townsend said. “With me being familiar with employees, the system, those kind of things, it’s probably one less transition that we have to go through.”
