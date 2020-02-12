NEWLAND — Republic Services Municipal Sales Manager Tony Krasienko presented a service contract renewal proposal to the Newland Board of Aldermen during its Feb. 4 meeting.
Krasienko discussed key highlights of the proposed agreement, noting that included with the agreement was a roughly 20 percent increase in pricing for pickup services. Rates have remained unchanged for Newland for pickup services since 2010, with the new rates reflecting a quarterly pricing update from $42 to $48 for residential pickup, with a price discount for senior citizens to $36 quarterly.
Krasienko added that the contract includes an escalator with increases annually based on the Consumer Price Index. Aldermen Jamey Johnson inquired of the number of customers in town that Republic serves, which Krasienko noted that there were 38 residential and 39 commercial customers, also adding that the proposed contract is similar to the agreement between Republic and the town of Banner Elk.
Following discussion, the board concluded that it wished to have the town attorney review the contract for advisement before it would enter into an agreement, and tabled a decision until the board’s March meeting.
During the town manager’s report, Keith Hoilman reported to the board that the Quik Shop building, car wash and laundromat building was to be purchased by Jay Patel, who owns the Oak Hill Grocery near Morganton and a couple of other convenience stores. According to town clerk Tammy Gardner, the finalizing of the sale is scheduled to take place on Feb. 21, and Patel has approached the town regarding protocol to initiate the ability to sell alcohol at the store.
Hoilman reported that owners of the car lot on the premises would be given two years to have all of the cars removed from the front of the property.
In other news and notes:
- Newland Police Chief Byron Clawson reported that among the notable calls his department responded to involved two motor vehicle accidents, two domestic situations, a pair of alarm activations, one trespassing call, one breaking-and-entering call and larceny of a home. Clawson added that the department had seized a 2013 BMW 650i vehicle and $1,012 in connection with a group of people from Atlanta who were obtaining property by false pretenses. According to Clawson, the group was traveling to different banks using stolen credit card information to obtain cash. “We are still running down leads from information obtained during the investigation, and additional charges could be pending,” Clawson told the board.
- Hoilman reported that less salting of town roads has been done this winter due to favorable weather, which has assisted in less overtime being utilized. He added that 150 new automated meters were installed by town staff and that the signs regarding engine brake noise to be installed in town have been ordered and should arrive within the next week or so. Hoilman also noted that the former Flick Video business is being remodeled to be used as a convenience store, and that the owner of the pawn shop in town is converting the business into a dance studio.
- The board agreed to schedule a workshop immediately following its scheduled March meeting on Monday, March 2.
The next regular meeting of the Newland Board of Aldermen will take place at 6 p.m. on Monday, March 2, at Newland Town Hall.
