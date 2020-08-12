BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council met via Zoom for its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 10, in which Dale Schepers briefed the board on the engineering firm’s analysis of the town’s utility system.
Schepers, senior consultant at McGill Associates, performed a system analysis study of the the town’s water and wastewater system to help determine that the town is charging the right amount for its utility fees. These fees, also known as System Development Fees, are part of a Supreme Court decision that established a precedent for towns and municipalities to use an industry standard calculation to ensure that these public entities were not overcharging residents.
One of the laws that came out of the Supreme Court decision was House Bill 436, which the North Carolina General Assembly passed in 2017 and recently amended. In response to HB 436, the Town of Banner Elk retained McGill Associates to complete a system development fee analysis. According to Schepers, if a resident had contested the town’s fees before the system analysis, the town’s fees could not have been upheld.
“(The analysis) is based on a standard methodology that is administered by a qualified engineer or financial expert. What that means is that we can’t invent our own system. We can’t decide that this is the Dale Schepers way to do this,” Schepers said.
The American Waterworks Association has a standard practice that is the industry standard for calculating system development charges, which is the same as a system development fee, and McGill Associates has based its approach on the AWA standard, according to Schepers. McGill Associates calculated the costs for water and sewer system capacity on a per gallon per day basis for the town.
“Currently what the town is charging is approximate to what Dale has in the report, which is $4,496 (or the water and sewer capacity for a single-family three-bedroom dwelling). So we are in the realm of reality, which was my big concern, that our rates weren’t justifiable. Based on (the report), our rates our justifiable and it is below what the maximum is that we could charge,” Town Manager Rick Owen said.
The council voted unanimously to approve a motion to begin the start of a 45-day public comment period on the utility report. The town has to hold the public comment period before it can adopt the report and eventually the fee amount that the report recommends. The full report is posted on the Town of Banner Elk’s website.
Ted Silver, chairman of the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee, officially went on record to recognize that the Banner Elk Police Department is the recent owner of an electric bike as part of its mobile patrol unit.
“I wanted to thank the Chief for getting it and the council and the town manager. It really speaks not only for the opportunity for a beat policeman to actually be on our streets and make face-to-face contact (with the public), it will allow a (police) presence around town and on the Greenway. I think it speaks highly of the community,” Silver said.
Council members unanimously approved several motions in light of Tax Collector Cheryl Buchanan’s annual report, including the accepting of the settlement statement resolution, the approval of underpayment statement, a resolution not to collect the minimal tax and a charge to collect 2020 taxes.
Owen gave his manager’s report in which he informed the town that Gov. Roy Cooper did not extend his executive order on the utility and eviction moratorium. In light of the state’s recent developments, the council decided to begin sending out payment reminders, notices and to resume with charging late fees. However, the town will not cut off anyone’s water or sewer at this time and will implement a payment plan for outstanding bills.
“We don’t have a large number of outstanding balances,” Owen said. “We have roughly 11 accounts that are taking advantage of the opportunity to not pay. I’m not saying they’re able to or not able to. I’m not making that call, but we have 11 accounts that are clearly affected by the decision we’re making.”
While the town has not been as affected by the lack of nonpayment of utility fees, it did, however, see a decrease in the collection of sales tax revenue during the height of the pandemic. According to Owen, the town’s sales tax collection has improved in recent months.
“We’re not seeing a huge impact on our sales tax revenue at this point in time, but I’m not going to say that’s not going to come with time,” Owen said.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Owen said that he recommends not having town staff on site to interact with voters in November. Last election, the town had about 10 to 12 poll workers utilizing its building, and 800 voted in the town hall where “social distancing appears to be difficult.”
Early voting will be held at the Avery County community pool and will be held from October 15 to 31. Curbside voting will be available as well.
Additionally, Owen reported that Avery County is currently number 100 out of 100 NC counties to respond to the census. Door-to-door follow ups will be continuing until September.
During the month of July, the Banner Elk Police Department received multiple reports of counterfeit money being passed at multiple locations in town, which led to a high number of felonies over the month. The department’s officers conducted an investigation that led to a house just out of town on Horse Bottom Road. Officers obtained a search warrant and located more counterfeit money and arrested the person responsible for passing the money.
