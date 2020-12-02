SEVEN DEVILS — The Seven Devils Town Council reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, in which the town set a public hearing related to two annexation requests.
Both annexation requests were submitted by Charles Clement, Managing Member of Clevon Woods Associates, LLC with the intended purpose of building a wastewater treatment plant, as well as mixed-use property consisting of a commercial hotel and condominium.
Town Clerk Hillary Gropp gave an update on the resources used to verify and issue the certificates of sufficiency for each annexation petition, including researching the recorded deed history with Watauga County and reviewing the annual reports recorded with the North Carolina Secretary of State. All required documents and resources were submitted to Town Attorney Rob Angle for his guidance and approval.
After the certificate of sufficiency was presented, councilman Wayne Bonomo questioned Clement on what the chances of approval were for the wastewater treatment plant by the State of North Carolina, the NC Department of Environmental Quality, as well as the required construction permits.
Clements said that he has more than $200,000 invested in the project, has hired an engineer and he assured the town council that he is completing all of the steps necessary to gain 100 percent approval. According to Clement, the wastewater treatment plant will be operated by a licensed utility company.
Bonomo asked if the project posed any potential risk to the town, in which Angle replied that he did not see the facility posing any risk to the town as long as all guidelines are followed. The town is immune from liability.
Additionally, Bonomo asked if there is a possibility that the project that is proposed to be built along Highway 105 that the wastewater treatment plant is meant to support could be started but not completed due to changing real estate market conditions. Clement said that it could occur. Angle added that the property would have value if all wastewater treatment plant permits are issued.
Before making a motion to set a public hearing for the approval of the 0.576-acre parcel, Bonomo asked two questions related to the lifespan of the equipment for the WWTP. Clement said the used equipment was purchased in the Charlotte region but did not know the number of years that it could be continued to be used in the future.
Mayor Pro Tempore Brad Lambert seconded the motion. The motion passed in a 4-1 vote. The public hearing is set 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, at the Town Hall.
The second motion for another public hearing related to the 7.575-acre parcel was also approved in a 4-1 vote. The second public hearing is set for the same time, date and location.
In other news, the final walk through will soon be conducted on the former town hall, and the exercise equipment is in the process of being ordered. The traditional Lite the Night event has been altered and will instead be a food drive to benefit Feeding Avery Families during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
The next town council meeting will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, to discuss mid-year budget reviews.
Information for this report was used from draft minutes of the Nov. 10 Town of Seven Devils council meeting.
