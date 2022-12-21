NEWLAND — Town of Newland Board of Aldermen voted in a new mayor pro tem at its meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Kenny Caraway was voted in by the board to be the new mayor pro tem, replacing previous mayor pro tem Jamey Johnson.
William Costner, chairman and president of Newland Volunteer Fire Department, attended the meeting to make a public comment regarding the tensions that have arisen between the department and the Town of Newland. Colby Benfield, chief of the Newland Volunteer Fire Department, came to a previous meeting to request the department’s annual allotment from the town. Benfield was under the impression that the board had voted to give NVFD $20,000 during the budget meeting, but while the number was discussed, it was never voted on. The town eventually voted on $7,500 at a later budget meeting, and Town Administrator Bill Bailey explained that the town hadn’t sent NVFD its check yet because the invoice the town received was for $20,000 and he wanted to ensure that everyone was on the same page.
Bailey and Newland Mayor Derek Roberts attended a board meeting in November, along with members of the NVFD, to discuss the matter and ensure that the relationship between the town and the fire department wasn’t jeopardized because of the misunderstanding and the tensions that ensued.
Costner explained that Newland Fire Department doesn’t intend to bash or speak negatively of the town, whether it gives the department “one dollar or $7,500.” The department receives money from the citizens of Avery County through fire tax, meaning that it will survive regardless of the town’s allotment, he said. There was a misunderstanding previously that Benfield had alluded to the volunteer fire department not serving the town if it didn’t receive a certain allotment, which Costner cleared up and stated that Newland Volunteer Fire Department is bound by the state to provide its services no matter what. Additionally, both Costner and Benfield emphasized that they would never stop providing services to the citizens and businesses of Newland.
Roberts was upset that Benfield accused the board of lying, but he wanted to make it clear that he and the board appreciate all of the work the fire department does. Costner apologized for not coming to the original meeting himself, as he was out of town. He stated that the chief should never have come to handle such matters, and that a representative from the board should have come to speak on the department’s behalf instead.
“It’s water under the bridge,” Costner said at the meeting.
Nathan Gittner asked the board to put an item about air brakes signs within town on next month’s agenda, as he has noticed a lot of noise in town.
Bailey proposed an area for the dog park to the board, which it voted to accept and allow Bailey to explore designs and estimates for the area. The board did not officially approve this area for the dog park, but Bailey will present his ideas and findings at the next board meeting.
The maintenance department conducted a review of its inventory and found that expensive tools are missing, including a work light that is worth more than $800, for which a report has been filed with the police department, said Bailey and Public Works Supervisor Gary Lewis.
Caraway said he was extremely impressed with how the Christmas parade went, and Johnson agreed. Caraway said it was the best parade that the town has had, and that the vendor event at Rock Gym went very well, too. Johnson thanked aldermen Christie Hughes and Lauren Turbyfill for their work in organizing the Christmas events.
Finally, the board voted 4-1 to give each town employee $500 as a Christmas bonus this year, with Caraway disagreeing as he felt the bonus should be different for each person depending on how long they’ve been employed with the town.
There will be a public hearing at the town hall regarding an annexation petition at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. For more information about the annexation petition and what properties it impacts, call the town hall at (828) 733-2023 or email Town Clerk Jennifer Beam at clerk@townofnewland.org.
The next Newland Board of Aldermen meeting will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
