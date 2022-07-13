NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen met on July 5 for its regular meeting, where it discussed hiring a new town administrator and addressing maintenance concerns from the public.
A handful of citizens made comments during the meeting regarding new or ongoing maintenance issues. Vanessa Angrisani commented on the missing street signs at Wanteska Street and West Mitchell Street, which she said her mother brought up to the previous administration several years ago.
Angrisani also stated that the alleyway between Main Street and Hardee’s Alley is experiencing heavy traffic, not only from cars, but also tractor trailers and semis, an issue that she brought up to the board in April. It is not a town-maintained road, but neither she nor Yellow Mountain Enterprises owns the road, she said. Her most recent parcel states that the road belongs to the town and, if accurate, the town would assume responsibility in the matter.
Mayor Derek Roberts suggested that the board determines whether or not the road belongs to the town and said that it should address the issue if it does belong to them.
Angrisani also asked the board to readjust a street light that is shining directly into her window, something that she brought up to the board in April.
There was confusion during board discussion regarding the public works building being constructed on Sokassa Road. Some members stated that the building was constructed so the public works department could be moved there completely, while others stated they did not realize that was the intention, believing that the building was going to be used for storage.
The board also announced that the town is going to hire a new town administrator. Sandy Lewis, the previous administrator, walked out of the town’s June 13 budget proposal meeting and has been working part-time since, the board stated. The board approved for her to stay part-time for the next month to help finance officer Jessica Buchanan through the transition into the new fiscal year. Lewis was appointed as the interim town administrator on March 1, after the prior administrator left in February. Lewis’ predecessor had been in the position less than six months.
At the meeting, the board also confirmed that the part needed to repair the lift station on Old Tweetsie Lane will ship on August 4. James Clark of the public works department stated that the part is scheduled to be installed as soon as it arrives.
The Newland Board of Aldermen’s next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. on August 2.
