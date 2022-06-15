NEWLAND — The Newland Board of Aldermen met on June 13 to discuss the 2022-2023 budget, but was unable to reach impactful conclusions.
The proposed budget would show an overall tax rate decrease from $.52 to $.40 for Newland, but the aldermen and mayor debated over the allotted funds toward police and fire services in the town.
During the meeting, disagreements and perceived fundamental issues with the budget caused a bogging down of discussions. It was revealed that two salaries had inadvertently been left out of the budget, and the higher cost of living was not factored into any of the salaries, which halted the evaluation of the proposed budget’s line items. Additionally, the town is still trying to determine its overall revenue to compare with expenses, which made agreeing on a budget complicated.
“Quite frankly, I don’t think we have the numbers that we need,” Newland Mayor Derek Roberts said.
The discussion reached its peak and became quite heated, which resulted in Sandy Lewis, the town administrator, walking out during the meeting. Without a passable budget, town administrator or revenue figures, the board called an end to the meeting. The board will plan to meet again at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, at Newland Town Hall to finalize the budget. Town budgets must be subject to public review and public hearing, then must be approved prior to the July 1 beginning date of the 2022-23 fiscal year.
