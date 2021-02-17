The Town of Beech Mountain is celebrating 40 years as a municipality in 2021. The highest town in eastern America was formed in 1981, and lots of progress has taken place since then. There will be a year-long celebration, with activities and events for residents and visitors alike.
Each month, we’ll have a new feature, or “present” for the town. In January, the highlighted aspect of the town was the second sledding hill, which has been developed behind the Brick Oven Pizzeria. For February, the highlighted feature is the newly revitalized Avery County Barn Quilt Trail. The highest concentration of these outdoor art pieces is in the Town of Beech Mountain. A map and website have been created to showcase them in a driving trail, which also includes Banner Elk, Newland, Linville Falls and lower Avery County as well. More information on the quilt trail can be found by clicking to https://beechmtn.com/avery-county-quilt-trail-blocks/.
For another fun activity, there are 40 of the number 40 placed in public places around the mountain. These wooden numbers are easy to spot and make a good driving activity as well.
If you happen to be celebrating your 40th birthday this year, stop by the Beech Mountain Visitor Center for your birthday lanyard. Everyone is invited to participate in our virtual time capsule by sending memories and old photographs to beechmountainvisitorcenter@gmail.com.
The Beech Mountain Historical Society has created a “40 Little-Known Facts” quiz, which can be found on the www.beechmtn.com website. They are producing two new exhibits this year for the Beech Mountain Museum. One focuses on the Hicks family and “Jack Tales,” and the other tells the story of the “Battle on Beech” during the Civil War.
The official birthday party is May 1 at the Buckeye Recreation Center. Details of that event will be made public at www.beechmtn.com/40th, where you can also find a calendar of activities and highlighted features of the town. Look there for many other fun things to do during 2021.
“We are so excited to celebrate this important milestone in Beech Mountain History,” stated Town Manager Bob Pudney. “So many individuals have helped make this town what it is today and that includes the many families that have visited us over the years. This celebration is for everyone.”
Call us at (828) 387-9283 or go to beechmtn.com/40th for more information.
