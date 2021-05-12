BANNER ELK — The Banner Elk Town Council reconvened for its monthly meeting on Monday, May 10, in a hybrid session, in which council members and the town manager discussed several bills in the General Assembly that could potentially limit the zoning authority of local municipalities.
The evening’s agenda began with a public comment from Ted Silver, chairman of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, who asked the council to consider adopting a proclamation recognizing May as National Bike Month, as well as the 11th year of the International Ride of Silence.
“We are dealing with a deadly pandemic affecting our daily lives and health, yet giving us the opportunity to spend time with our families and make the best of these tragic times. Now more people are finding bicycling and walking are healthy, viable, economically and environmentally beneficial forms of recreation, transportation, exercise and connectedness,” Silver stated.
The council swiftly approved the resolution before promptly appointing Jacki Lecka as the in-town board member to the Planning Board. Lecka will serve out the remainder of Ray Knowles’ term, which is set to end of Dec. 31, 2022.
As the next order of business, the council approved a budget amendment from the golf tournament fund in the amount of $9,000, which will be used to purchase ballistic plates and helmets for the Banner Elk Police Department. Police Chief Kevin Hodges said that the purchase has been under consideration, but is especially imperative now in light of the events that took place in Watauga County on April 28.
“As we all know, the very sad, tragic events from last week, almost two weeks ago, were in Watauga County, and it has precipitated me to stop thinking and start asking,” Hodges said.
Town Manager Rick Owen then made a request that the council pass a resolution opposing Senate Bill 301/House Bill 401. If signed into law, the bill would put in place a statewide zoning strategy that would allow duplexes, quadplexes and townhomes in every zoning district that has single family zoning. Owen said that the bill would severely restrict conditional zoning, a process the town relies heavily on to tailor sensitive development.
“Last week it was pretty hot and heavy, because it was in committee and they were expecting it to get out of committee on Friday and it did not. That does not mean it is dead by any means. It means it is sitting there making people eager and anxious about what might happen to it,” Owen said.
The council passed the resolution, and Owen brought another resolution to the council regarding another bill going through the General Assembly dealing with tree ordinance reforms. The bill would essentially remove local municipalities’ authority governing local tree cutting ordinances.
“You can imagine what kind of devastating impact that could have on a mountain community in particular where we try to preserve trees,” Owen said.
The town had already been in contact with Representative Dudley Greene to inquire about the bill. Mayor Brenda Lyerly said the North Carolina League of Municipalities and the Mayors Association were “just devastated” the bill was able to get out of committee. Town Attorney Four Eggers explained in depth what impact the legislation would have.
“All towns have delegations of zoning authorities, which allow for the regulation of tree cutting or tree removal. For example, the Banner Elk ordinance prohibits the clear cutting of land, prohibits the removal of historic trees and requires the zoning administrator to approve for the removal of such trees if there is a building footprint that will take those out and requires replanting. The proposed bill essentially removes that from your zoning authority and essentially leaves it up to the property owner and what they wish to do with the trees on their property,” Eggers said. “It would essentially nullify all zoning regulations in your ordinance that relate to trees.”
Owen added that the Property Owners Association is backing the legislation, as well as groups backing property owners’ rights. The council then made a motion to accept the resolution as written and passed it unanimously.
In his manager’s report, Owen said that the Banner Elk Book Exchange will likely reopen in the first or second week of June. The council then set a public hearing for the budget at its next regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 14, at the Banner Elk Town Hall. Public comments must be submitted ahead of time, and the public must still attend council meetings remotely.
In the police department report, Chief Hodges stated that the Banner Elk Police Department had assisted Watauga County on April 28 and provided an officer to assist them with covering shifts for several days following the tragic incident.
The town continues to wait on funds from the American Rescue Plan, and continues to be issued guidelines. The council met in closed session before adjourning.
