ELK PARK — An Alternative Crop Production Workshop at SKYe2 Farm took attendees on a tour of the experimental farm at the top of Old Beech Mountain Road earlier this month.
Cooperative Extension Agent Bill Hoffman said the tour was intended to highlight alternative crops that can be grown in the area and show off one of the county’s recipients of the AgOptions Grant. The grants are awarded to small farms for innovative farming practices.
SKYe2’s main crop is lavender, and the planting of which is also intended to be used as a wedding venue.
There is also a small hops planting that supplies some craft breweries, a cut flower and vegetable garden and a hemp trial planting being grown in 60-gallon containers in soilless media.
The farm is at an elevation of approximately 4,400 feet. Mountain weather and altitudes well below SKYe2 already create some additional challenges for farmers, including shorter growing seasons than lower-lying areas of the state.
The farm has panoramic views over Roan Mountain, and Hoffman said the ultimate goal is to create an events-based business at the site.
To grow lavender at a large scale, farm owner Charles King brought tons of gravel, sand and compost to create a viable area to grow the lavender. Flowers grown onsite could also be used as flower arrangements for weddings hosted at the farm.
“It’s going to be set up so you immerse yourself in this lavender planting,” Hoffman said. “It would be really interesting to see how this looks in the next year or two as these plants mature.”
The farm hopes to host a wedding next year.
WNC AgOptions is funded exclusively by the North Carolina Tobacco Trust Fund Commission and awarded $216,000 in grants in February. The project has distributed similar amounts in recent years.
According to its website, the project “aims to build sustainable farming communities in the mountain region by providing resources directly to farmers.”
For 2020, $3,000 and $6,000 awards will be available to farmers in Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Caldwell, Clay, Cherokee, Cleveland, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Graham, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Polk, Rutherford, Swain, Transylvania, Watauga and Yancey counties.
