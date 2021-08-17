NEWLAND — On Tuesday, Aug. 17, the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg updated its initial Tornado Warning to include southwestern Avery County, as well as central McDowell County, Mitchell County, Yancey County, and west central Burke County until 6:15 p.m.
According to NWS, at 4:59 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located five miles north of Marion, or four miles west of Lake James, moving northwest at 30 mph. A Tornado Warning was issued due to radar indicating rotation. Impact from the storm could include dangerous flying debris to those caught without shelter, and damage to mobile homes, including roofs, windows and vehicles, is possible.
Those in the warning area are advised by NWS to take cover and move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
The county is also under a Flood Watch through 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, Aug. 18, as the remnants of Fred travel through the local area.
Tropical moisture in place across the region will continue to promote widespread heavy showers into tonight. Rainfall totals through tonight will vary widely, ranging from 2 to 3 inches in the lower Piedmont, to 3 to 5 inches across the foothills, to 5 to 8 inches in many mountain locations. Isolated 8 to 10 inch totals will be possible along the favored upslope areas of the eastern slopes of the extreme southern Appalachians, according to NWS.
