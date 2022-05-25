Here in western NC we are lucky to have two species of hemlock trees. Both species serve a variety of important roles and are each found in a unique habitat.
The most widespread of our hemlocks is the eastern hemlock, or Tsuga canadensis. The eastern hemlock lives from southern Canada, west to MN, and south along the Appalachians to northern GA and AL. The eastern hemlock is considered a foundational or keystone species. They often grow along streams where they keep the water cool by providing year-round shade. This is a critical job as many of our native aquatic wildlife such as trout, aquatic insects, crawdads, salamanders, and the threatened eastern hellbender depend on cold water.
Our other species of hemlock is the Carolina hemlock or Tsuga caroliniana. The Carolina hemlock has a much smaller range centered in Western NC but includes the edges of VA, TN, SC, and GA. Carolina hemlocks prefer to live on dry, rocky ridges where they provide habitat for wildlife. Both species serve important roles creating food and habitat for other species including plants, animals, and mushrooms. Both species have a tall, straight trunk and a familiar Christmas tree shape, though the top is floppy and does not point straight up.
Along with their ecological importance, both species of hemlocks have important cultural and economic values. Due to their attractive looks and soft evergreen bows, Carolina and eastern hemlocks are often planted in residential landscapes, arboretums, and city parks worldwide. One of my neighbors who is in his 80s and has been a miller in Yancey County for his whole life, calls hemlock “nature’s pressure treated wood” due to its rot-resistant characteristics. Many houses built in the southern Appalachians have hemlock siding for this reason. Hemlock bark was historically used for tanning and gave leather a distinctive red color; this red leather was sought after as most leather was tanned using oak or chestnut and was brown.
Unfortunately, both species’ futures are jeopardized by the invasive pest insect hemlock woolly adelgid, Adelges tsugae. The woolly adelgid is native to Asia and was brought to North America on nursery stock trees. It was first detected in western NC in the late 1990s. The woolly adelgid feeds on hemlocks by sucking carbohydrates stored in the cells of the young twigs. This weakens the tree, and then usually leads to death.
The hemlock woolly adelgid has now spread and is killing hemlocks of all ages in forests from New England to the southern Appalachians. Both hemlock species are declining and are currently listed as near threatened. This has many negative ecological and economic consequences, many of which are not yet understood. Two examples include increased wildfire fuel loads from the dead trees and rhododendrons colonizing dead hemlock groves. Rhododendrons use more water than hemlocks and change the amount of ground water available. Rhododendrons also change the soil chemistry in a way that prevents other plants such as wildflowers and tree seedlings from growing.
There are several woolly adelgid management strategies. Each has their own benefits and drawbacks. Two of the most effective strategies are chemical and biological control. The use of the chemical pestcticide, imidacloprid, has been widely utilized to provide temporary protection. Chemical control can provide quick, effective short term control of hemlock woolly adelgid. There are several drawbacks for chemical control using pesticides like imidacloprid. These include: short effectiveness period — trees must be retreated every few years, trees must be treated individually — this is labor intensive and expensive, and lastly there are several environmental impacts due to the toxicity of insecticides. Applying insecticides negatively affects other insects such as pollinators and insects that are the food source for other wildlife like birds and fish. Negative impacts to water, air, and soil quality can also arise from the use of pesticides.
Biological control utilizes organisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, or predators that parasitize, feed on, or kill the target pest species. One the most successful species used for biocontrol of the hemlock woolly adelgid has been the Laricobius nigrinus beetle, sometimes called the Lari beetle. The Lari beetle is native to the Pacific northwest where it feeds on woolly adelgid that exist on the western hemlock. The Lari beetle has been released in the eastern US since 2003 to feed on the invasive woolly adelgids here. In many areas where the Lari beetle has been released, hemlock woolly adelgid populations have decreased which has allowed some hemlock trees to recover. Lari beetles do not eliminate hemlock woolly adelgid, but rather decrease the local population to levels that are not damaging to trees. Lari beetles can potentially provide long term treatment though they are often slow to establish after being released, at which point many hemlocks may already be dead or too weak to recover. It can also be costly and time consuming to collect and transport Lari beetles.
One of the most practical overall strategies used for managing hemlock woolly adelgid uses both chemical and biological control. Using multiple techniques to manage pests is called integrated pest management (known as IPM). This applies the strengths, while offsetting some of the disadvantages from each technique. IPM is implemented on hemlocks by applying chemical control to certain trees — which immediately extends the health of certain trees, while other nearby trees remain untreated where Lari beetles are released and established. By the time the insecticide treatment wears off on the chemically treated trees, the trees that received the biological treatment (beetle release) should have a high enough beetle population that they will begin to prey on woolly adelgid that recolonize the previously treated tree. IPM is beneficial but the long term effectiveness for woolly adelgid management is still not certain. Ongoing research is being conducted to assess this. In the meantime Carolina and eastern hemlocks’ fate is still undetermined.
If you are interested in learning more, there are several local organizations that work with hemlock tree restoration, including Blue Ridge RC&D, Hemlock Restoration Initiative, Symbiont Biological Pest Management, and the NC Forest Service. In the next Toe Talk article I will address how integrated approaches are being used to pursue American chestnut restoration.
“Toe Talk” is a monthly article series supported by local watershed partners highlighting watershed and community news. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator position is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, click to www.blueridgercd.com, email toecane.edu@gmail.com or call (828) 279-2453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.