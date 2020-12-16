2020 has been a year that has brought great challenges and hardships for many. Although Blue Ridge Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D) experienced some setbacks in 2020, we were lucky to be able to continue forward with our work. We (Blue Ridge RC&D) are a 501-(c)3 nonprofit organization that works to address the needs and opportunities in the area of water and land management, community development, and land conservation in Alleghany, Ashe, Avery, Mitchell, Watauga, Wilkes and Yancey counties. This is done through a variety of projects that focus on water, soil, energy, forests, wildlife, wildfire, recreation, cultural and educational projects. Our projects usually contain multiple elements to achieve the best outcomes for as many partners and community members as possible. Partnership is critical for us to implement these projects and to achieve the desired results. Blue Ridge RC&D staff is made up of a board of directors, Jonathan Hartsell - Executive Director, Jessica Janc - High Country Watershed Coordinator, and Felix Stith - Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator service area includes all of Yancey and Mitchell counties, and the southwest part of Avery County.
In 2020, multiple projects within the Toe-Cane Watershed were ongoing from 2019, and new projects were started while others were completed. Blue Ridge RC&D and partners completed stream projects in all three counties in the Toe-Cane Watershed. At each stream restoration, the streambanks were sloped and stream channels moved if necessary by following site-specific engineered designs. The streambanks were then stabilized by planting native trees and shrubs. Planting woody vegetation reduces erosion and energy from flooding, provides an aesthetically pleasing stream, and improves the water quality and wildlife habitat in the stream and streambanks.
In Yancey County you can see our work at the Ray Cort Park Mitchell Branch Stream Restoration. This project restored the natural riverine process of 400 feet of Mitchell Branch, a tributary of the South Toe River, which flows through Ray Cort Park in Burnsville. Currently stormwater from the Ray Cort Park parking lot and from other nearby urban structures enters directly into Mitchell Branch, increasing water temperatures and stream pollution. Two rain gardens with grass swales will be implemented onsite this winter to capture, treat, and slowly release this stormwater, further improving the water quality and aquatic habitat. Environmental education signage will also be placed at the park.
In Avery County, we coordinated a stream restoration at Clear Creek off of Brushy Rd. and Hwy. 19E at Mt. Calvary Free Will Baptist Church, in which 120 feet of streambank were restored. A rock donation for this project was provided for by Sibelco and funding was provided for by the US Fish and Wildlife Services Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program.
In Mitchell County near Carters Ridge Rd. and NC 226, the second phase of the Grassy Creek stream restoration was completed. Before the stream restoration, Grassy Creek was experiencing severe erosion and was threatening to undercut NC 226. Large amounts of sediment from the bank and pollution from the road were entering the stream and degrading the water quality. This area will include trout fishing and a section of the Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail.
We have threatened and endangered species throughout the Toe-Cane Watershed that we are helping to protect by improving the water quality and habitat. Some of these species include the Appalachian elk toe mussel, sharphead darter (fish), olive darter (fish), blotchside logperch (fish), and the eastern hellbender. Eastern hellbenders are the largest salamanders in North America, and only live in the Appalachian Region of Eastern North America. They live in the Toe-Cane Watershed, including Grassy Creek. Other names for the hellbender include snot otter, lasagna lizard, mud-devil, Allegheny alligator, mud dog, and water dog. They are harmless to humans, eat crayfish and small fish, and can grow over two feet long! Eastern hellbenders are sensitive to pollution such as sediment in the water, and as a result are indicators of healthy water quality. Because of human impacts on streams, the range of eastern hellbenders has shrunk dramatically and the eastern hellbender is now listed as near threatened. As part of the Grassy Creek stream restoration, hellbender habitat boulders were placed in the stream. Under the boulders are cavities where hellbenders can seek shelter, lay eggs, and protect developing juveniles.
The Three Peaks Enrichment Center (old Pinebridge Center) in Spruce Pine, NC consists of a large building and large parking area. Three Peaks Enrichment Center is currently being renovated and is under new ownership of Mayland Community College. Previously at Three Peaks Enrichment Center, most of the stormwater runoff was captured in storm pipes and connected directly to the North Toe River without treatment and with high velocities. This was a large source of heated (bad for trout), polluted water for the North Toe River, and caused erosion and long term land stability issues. Because of these issues, stormwater control measures such as stormwater treatment, and rainwater harvesting are being applied as part of the Pinebridge Campus renovation.
A bioretention area (essentially a large, engineered rain garden) within the parking area was installed to capture and treat stormwater runoff at the source. The bioretention area was planted with native plants that help slow the water, remove pollutants, and provide landscaping and habitat enhancement. An extended detention basin, vegetative swale, and cistern are also being added on-site to reduce, cool, and treat the stormwater runoff before it reaches the North Toe River. Plants are being used on site in a soil phytoremediation process, in which the plants will remediate the soil by taking up heavy metals and other pollutants. The site design and installation will be used as a model of how to improve stormwater control and build better infrastructure within mountainous regions nationwide.
Along with stream and water projects, we were involved locally with many different activities. In 2020 we consulted with approximately forty five different private landowners regarding stream issues, erosion, invasive plants, landmanagment practices, wildlife habitat, and forests. We also participated in prescribed wildland fire, (controlled burns), to improve wildlife habitat, forest ecology and health, and reduce the threat of destructive wildfire. We are looking to expand the use of prescribed fire in 2021. We also released and sampled for Laricobius nigrinus beetles with Appalachian Biological Control. These beetles prey on the invasive hemlock wooly adelgid. This protects both Carolina and eastern hemlock trees which otherwise may be killed by hemlock wooly adelgids. The wooly adelgids essentially drink the sap from the hemlock tree. This depletes the tree’s nutrients storage and ultimately kills the tree.
Throughout 2020, the Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator engaged in educational outreach. Before the Covid-19 outbreak, this included in-person activities, such as presenting at Mountain Heritage High School on a panel with other watershed experts. After the Covid-19 outbreak, we were glad to be able to continue to work with students and adapted by creating virtual educational materials, by presenting environmental topics to classes via Zoom, and through online educational packets. We are part of the French Broad River Partnership Outreach Committee. As part of the French Broad River Partnership Outreach Committee, collectively we successfully applied for and received the NFWF 5-Star Watershed Grant. This is a large National grant, and is an honor to receive. Some of these funds will come to the Toe-Cane Watershed to be used to improve streambank health and bolster environmental educational opportunities. We also organized volunteer work days to remove trash from local rivers, work on trails, and remove invasive species.
Along with running Blue Ridge RC&D, managing funding and projects with both Watershed Coordinators, Jonathan Hartsell, Executive Director of Blue Ridge RC&D, worked with the NC Forest Service in the Toe-Cane Watershed to perform community assessments for wildfire susceptibility, and to prepare and protect local communities from uncontrolled and destructive wildfire as part of the Firewise USA program.
2020 was a year of high precipitation for western NC. As of December 6, 2020, the South Toe River Valley in Yancey County had received 84 inches of rain in 2020, compared to the normal 54 inches received by this date. This has led to increased flooding and erosion. 2020 was also the year that emerald ash borer and beech bark disease started to do large scale, permanent damage to the forests in our watershed. It is expected that most, if not, all ash trees will die in our area and both green and white ash trees are already listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. A similar fate is possible for the beech trees. This is on top of already losing many eastern and Carolina hemlock (both near threatened), American elm (endangered), American Chestnut (Critically Endangered - functionally extinct), Fraser fir (endangered), and butternut/white walnut (endangered) trees. There will be more on emerald ash borer and beech bark disease in a future Toe Talk article. The activities mentioned in this article are just some of Blue Ridge RC&D’s work in the Toe-Cane Watershed. Other awesome projects took place or are ongoing. Stay tuned for more updates on existing and upcoming projects! Here at Blue Ridge RC&D, we feel very lucky to work with the communities that we live in. Happy Holidays!
We are very thankful for our project funders including Sibelco, The Quartz Corporation, US Environmental Protection Agency 319 Grant Program, NC Department of Environmental Quality - Water Resources Development Grant, Duke Energy Water Resources Fund, US Fish and Wildlife Service - Partners for Fish and Wildlife Program, National Park Service, CFWNC Yancey Fund, and the Samuel L. Phillips Family Foundation. We have too many amazing partners to list here, but we are very thankful for all of you and you make our work possible.
“Toe Talk” is a monthly article series supported by local watershed partners highlighting watershed and community news. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator position is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, click to www.blueridgercd.com, email toecane.edu@gmail.com or call (828) 279-2453.
