Within the southern Appalachians, we have an amazing diversity of flora and fauna. This includes insects. Although often overlooked, or only paid attention to when a fly is buzzing in the kitchen, or a mosquito is on your arm, insects serve a very long list of critical roles. They are pollinators, and the food source for many birds, fish reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. They are decomposers that eat leaves and other decaying matter, and there are even insects that prey on the pests that damage crops. Some insects are filter feeders that help clean the water. From butterflies, ants, honey bees, June beetles, dragonflies, stick bugs, to many, many more, insects form the largest and most diverse group of organisms on Earth with over 1 million species (and likely many more yet to be discovered)!
Many flowering plants depend on insects to pollinate their flowers. This is known as mutualism, as the plant and insect both benefit from each other. The flower is able to mate and reproduce, while the insect receives a service. This is often food in the form of pollen or nectar. Without insects these plants would cease to exist. In the garden, or on the farm, there is a long list of pests that can ruin crops, but if the conditions are right, there is also a long list of predator insects that will eat and destroy these pests. Many gardeners love ladybugs for this reason. One ladybug can eat up to forty aphids in one hour. Soldier beetles and praying mantises are also fierce garden predators that will eat potato beetles, caterpillars, aphids, flies, and many other pests including mosquitos! There are many, many other beneficial insects in the garden. Those who enjoy to fly fish pay attention to insects, as many of the most common lures known as “flies” are imitating natural insects such as mayflies, caddisflies, grasshoppers, and even ants.
Some insects have traits that can be captivating. The sound of katydids, grasshoppers, and cicadas provide a hypnotizing summertime soundtrack when they are all “singing” in rhythm at night. Fireflies, also known as lightning bugs, are another example. These interesting insects light up in the spring and summer and provide a sense of mystery and beauty to the night. Fireflies produce light in their abdomen through a chemical process. They use light to find and select mates. The light they produce is known as “cold light” or luminescence, because it does not release heat, infrared, or ultraviolet wavelengths. All fireflies belong to the same family, Lampyridae, and are in the beetle order, Coleoptera. They spend most of their life in the larval stage, where they can be seen glowing in the grass or among leaves in the forest from spring to fall. Many people refer to firefly larvae as “glow worms.” Usually, this larval stage lasts for years, while the adult stage may only last for a few short weeks. Entomologists, scientists who study insects, have identified roughly 170 different species of fireflies in North America, each with a somewhat different flash pattern and ecological job or niche. Some fireflies live in fields, while others live in the forest, and even in wetlands and bogs.
The most common firefly seen in eastern North America is Photinus pyralis, or known as the big dipper because of the way the males dip while lighting up in the shape of a J. They are commonly seen in backyards, fields, and openings. In the southern Appalachians we have several dozen different species of fireflies including some species found nowhere else in the world. Two such species that are only found in the southern Appalachians are the synchronous firefly, Photinus carolinus, and the blue ghost firefly, Phausis reticulata. Both species live in older growth forests, and only exist for two or three weeks as adults in late spring. Synchronous fireflies can famously be seen in the Great Smoky National Park, among other areas in the southern Appalachians. They are the only species in the US who can synchronize their flashes so that they all flash at the same time. This is an awesome thing to witness. They peak around the first week of June.
My personal favorite firefly, the blue ghost, emerges a little earlier and their peak activity is usually around the last week of May, but can also be in early June. Like the synchronous firefly, to see the blue ghost you must venture into the forest at night. Only the male blue ghosts fly. The females never develop wings and remain on the ground in the leaf litter. Blue ghosts don’t flash and remain constantly lit while they fly only a couple of feet above the forest floor. It is truly mesmerizing to see hundreds of blue ghost fireflies slowly flying over the forest floor on a dark late spring night. It is an effect that one must see to understand. Growing up I had heard that they got their name, “blue ghost,” because people thought they looked like the ghosts of Confederate soldiers trying to find their way home. If you live in western NC, chances are you can find these fireflies if you venture into the forest at night. The more adjusted your eyes are to the dark, the better. So turn your flashlight and phones off once in the woods and enjoy the show!
Habitat loss through development and pesticides are severely impacting many insect populations. Because fireflies communicate with light, they are also negatively impacted by light pollution. Many insects, including fireflies and the blue ghost firefly are adapted to, and live in specific “pocket” habitats. Fireflies spend a year or more as juveniles in the leaf litter or in the ground and therefore need undisturbed habitat. This, in combination with their specific habitat needs, and sensitivity to light pollution can add extra risk of population decline. The blue ghosts are particularly sensitive to habitat loss because the females are wingless and they cannot disperse or recolonize areas any faster than they can walk.
Beneficial insects thrive in many different undeveloped habitats, such as old fields with lots of pollinator species like the black-eyed Susan, goldenrod and milkweed, young and old forests, wetlands, and every other natural setting. This includes along shaded streambanks. Creating good insect habitat is another reason to not mow stream banks. Not mowing stream banks allows the native vegetation to grow up, which will help prevent erosion and loss of land, keep the stream cold and clean for our mountain fish species, and provide excellent habitat areas for many insects, birds, and other wildlife. You can even choose to leave a section of your yard to let it grow to a small “meadow” by only mowing once a year, or even once every two or three years. This will prevent it from getting too overgrown but will allow natural wildflowers and plants to grow and will create great habitat for insects. Even with careful spraying, pesticides do extensive damage to many good insects, which in turn impacts all kinds of flora and fauna.
Where there is good insect habitat you are sure to have good wildlife like bird and fish populations, more productive gardens, healthier forest, and a better watershed.
“Toe Talk” is a monthly article series supported by local watershed partners highlighting watershed and community news. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator position is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, click to www.blueridgercd.com, email toecane.edu@gmail.com or call (828) 279-2453.
