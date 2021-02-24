Our forests in the southern Appalachian Mountains form one of the most biodiverse (the variety of different living things) areas in the world. Many different communities of interacting organisms and their physical environments, or to put it simply, ecosystems, exist here.
Our amazing biodiversity can be attributed to several factors. This in large part is due to the variability in elevation. Our mountain slopes contain many different sub-ecosystems within the greater local ecosystem.
In the Toe-Cane Watershed we have elevations from 6,684 feet above sea level at Mt. Mitchell in Yancey County, to only 2,027 feet above sea level at the start of the Nolichucky River at the confluence of the Toe and Cane Rivers near Green Mountain, NC on the border of Mitchell and Yancey counties. As elevation increases the climate becomes colder. The climate at Mt. Mitchell is roughly equivalent to that of the climate at sea level in northern New Brunswick, Canada. In both places one could find similar species and a similar conifer forest made up of spruce and fir trees.
The aspect, or direction a hill or mountain slope is facing, also plays a role in local climate. The south slope of a mountain or hill will receive much more sunlight than the north facing slope. This is clear in our hollers and coves, where the south facing side may have drier woodland where the snow melts quickly, compared to the north side which stays cool and damp. Each side will have different plant and wildlife communities. The combination of different elevations and slope aspects, and (generally) consistent precipitation creates a myriad of micro-climates that provides the opportunity for many different species to live in our landscape and create our incredible biodiversity.
Although our area contains an incredible different number of plants, mushrooms, animals, etc., our overall forest health and biodiversity is facing several threats. These threats include warmer temperatures, changes to weather patterns, lack of good wildland fire, pollution, invasive species, habitat fragmentation and habitat loss. A healthy forest ecosystem depends on a variety of forest age classes.
Historically, in the southern Appalachians, the forests were extremely complex in terms of age, structure and diversity to support a plethora of plants and wildlife dependent upon different habitats. We still have a variety of local climatic conditions, but we are generally lacking a variety of successional stages within our forests. A successional stage is the age of a certain habitat or area. For instance, an area such as a field, or very young forest is an early successional habitat, while an old growth forest is a late successional habitat. Currently, most of our forests range in age from 80-120 years and are best classified as mid-successional forests.
A lack of successional diversity is in part due to the extensive logging that took place over a very short period in the late 19th and early 20th century, resulting in very even aged forests that re-grew. Practically no extreme old growth forest remains in the southern Appalachians, and where it does, it exists in small tracts such as the Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest in the Nantahala National Forest. There are a couple very small pockets of old growth forest here in the Toe-Cane Watershed in the Black Mountains where the terrain was deemed too steep to log in the early 20th century. While we lack extensive areas of extremely old forests, we are also lacking healthy young forest as well. Much of our non-urban landscape is composed of similar aged forest that grew back after being logged roughly 100 years ago, and of open areas comprising non-native grass species (such as fescue, Johnson grass, reed canary grass, etc).
Non-native grass species are often harmful for our native wildlife. For example, the Northern bobwhite, also known as the Virginia quail, used to be widespread in this area. But habitat loss, in large part due to fescue grass, has reduced the bobwhite population by up to or over 85%. Fescue grass is not a good food source for native wildlife and creates a thick interwoven mat of plant material that animals struggle to move through, making it harder to seek food, and shelter from prey. Our native grasses and forbs grow differently and do not cause this problem for our native wildlife.
The golden-winged warbler, Appalachian cottontail, white-tailed deer, ruffed grouse, insects such as the monarch butterfly (among many others), bats, and many other animals are also facing challenges due to a lack of suitable early successional habitat. Livestock such as cows also love our native grasses!
Historically there was a mosaic of different successional ages within our forests that would slowly shift through time. Early successional or young forest areas would be created by disturbances such as windstorms, wildland fire, and grazing animals such as deer, as well as bison and elk which are no longer present here.
Landowners can improve early successional habitat by doing some very simple things. This can be small scale such as not mowing streambanks; this will allow the plants to grow up and provide habitat for wildlife. This practice also prevents erosion, shades the stream, and improves water quality. If a landowner has a field that is no longer used for agriculture, they can consider managing it for wildlife. Landowners can do this by mowing less frequently, or even by letting the field grow up and slowly turn back into forest.
Our native grasses and forbs are fire adapted. Prescribed fire can be used very effectively to manage early successional areas instead of mowing, which can benefit non-native cold season grasses like fescue. Prescribed fire also benefits the forests and helps fire-adapted trees like oaks and hickories reproduce. In certain cases, site-specific logging practices can promote diversity by creating openings that allow the establishment of early native successional ecosystems.
If landowners take this approach, it is recommended they hire a third-party consulting forester to assist with the process to insure a good financial and environmental outcome. No matter what path a landowner takes to manage their property, they must be careful of invasive species which can quickly cause destructive and costly damage to the habitats present. A healthy and biodiverse landscape helps to maintain a healthy watershed, which is something that benefits us all.
Blue Ridge RC&D can help connect landowners with resources to restore habitat and better manage their properties for a variety of environmental and personal outcomes. A good local resource is Charles Faires, the Private Lands Wildlife Forester with the Natural Resource Conservation Service and Ruffed Grouse Society. He can help landowners find solutions to manage their forest for a variety of outcomes including both wildlife and timber production. He can be reached at (412)-443-0905 and Charlesf@ruffedgrousesociety.org. Your local NC Forest Service County Ranger can also provide advice for managing your forest.
“Toe Talk” is a monthly article series supported by local watershed partners highlighting watershed and community news. The Toe-Cane Watershed Coordinator position is working to improve water quality and gain associated economic benefits in the watershed by providing education and technical resources and implementing on-the-ground projects. For more information, click to www.blueridgercd.com, email toecane.edu@gmail.com or call (828) 279-2453.
